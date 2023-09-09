Cincinnati Bar Offering ‘Sad Girl Shot’ Following Joe Burrow Engagement Rumors

Videos by OutKick

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is ready for Sunday’s season opener against the Browns in Cleveland. He’s healthy, after missing a month of practice during the preseason, he’s paid, thanks to a five-year, $275 million contract extension, and he might be engaged.

It’s that last part that has a Cincinnati bar offering up what they call a “Sad Girl Shot.” Rumors started circulating in August – and were seemingly confirmed by a former Bengal – that he had proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher.

As it stands right now, neither Burrow nor Holzmacher have addressed the rumor. Although, she was sure to congratulate the Bengals quarterback on becoming the league’s highest-paid player on an annual average basis.

Joe Burrow’s girlfriend celebrates his new deal (Image Credit: Olivia Holzmacher/Instagram Story)

The downtown Cincinnati bar offering the shots is called the The Filson Queen City Kitchen & Bar. The “Sad Girl Shot,” which is one shot per sad girl, is selling for just 9 cents. According to the announcement on Instagram, they will be offering the shots “until the rumor is confirmed.”

Now before any sad girls upset over the possibility that Burrow might be engaged head down for their 9-cent shot, they might want to find out what they’re getting themselves into.

The shots designed to ease the pain of having Burrow slip through your fingertips reportedly are made up of the following ingredients – chocolate sauce, Baileys Irish Cream and whipped cream.

Olivia Holzmacher Has No Need For A Joe Burrow Sad Girl Shot

It’s no Joe Burrow, but it should help you cope with the engagement rumors. Not that any of the obsessed fans really ever had a shot with him.

Holzmacher has put in some real time with Burrow. We’re talking pre-LSU National Championship run. She was there while he was riding the bench at Ohio State.

Sure crazy things sometimes happen. Guys get to the league, they get paid, and look for an upgrade. It would be interesting to see what would happen if Veronika Rajek decided to call an all out blitz.

I’d like to think Holzmacher would be able to pick it up as she’s done throughout his rise to superstar NFL quarterback. But you never really know until the reps are live.

In all likelihood it’s nothing she’ll have to worry about. They might already be engaged. If they are, I’ll say it again, congratulations. If not, the rumors are probably putting some added pressure on him. Now’s not the time for that.