Pacman Jones Congratulates Joe Burrow On His Engagement, Seemingly Confirming The Rumor

Is Joe Burrow engaged? Did the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback pop the question to his longtime girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher? Is it true that she got a ring before he did?

These were the questions being asked all over social media this week. Rumors that he had recently gotten engaged surfaced a few days ago and the internet ran with them. The rumors didn’t sit well with many of his female admirers.

Joe Burrow and Olivia Holzmacher attend Michael Rubin’s 2023 Fanatics Super Bowl Party. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Fanatics)

Some of them felt the need to take to social media to let their disappointment be known. Countless others, no doubt, suffered in silence.

According to the rumor mill, Burrow’s jeweler is the one who actually let the news slip. The jewelr is said to have posted a picture of an engagement ring and tagged the star quarterback in it.

That post has disappeared, but the heartbreak felt by some on social media has not. Neither Burrow nor Holzmacher have addressed the rumors or made an announcement of any kind.

But former Bengals cornerback Pacman Jones threw a ton of gasoline on the rumor by congratulating Burrow on the Pat McAfee Show. During a segment discussing the quarterback’s preseason calf injury, Jones said, “I think life is great for Burrow, just got engaged too.”

It feels like Joe Burrow could be healthy.. Zac Taylor doesn't seem worried at all#PMSLive #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/8KW6cAXrpP — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 22, 2023

Engaged Or Not, Expect Joe Burrow To Have Another Big Year

Is this a case of Jones hearing the rumor on social media and taking it as fact or does he have a little inside information. It’s hard to tell.

Congratulations to the two if Burrow did in fact propose. If not, now might not be a bad time to do so. The season is almost here and it might be a good way to reassure his girlfriend, that despite all of the online groupies, he only has eyes for one lady.

Not to mention the recent Veronika Rajek news. The Instagram model, now that Tom Brady has retired, has set her sights on Burrow.

While she hasn’t followed up on that initial response during a Q&A session with her followers, it’s only a matter of time.

Again, not a bad time to pop the question. The last thing you want to be dealing with is an unhappy significant other as you try to takedown the Kansas City Chiefs from atop the AFC.

Burrow may have already taken care of business. If he has, congratulations in order. If not, he has a few things to consider.