Ciara, Russell Wilson Welcoming Third Baby

It was time to ride, again.

Russell Wilson and wife / singer Ciara are expecting another baby.

Sadly, the Wilson’s third baby still has nothing on Philip Rivers’ nine children (and counting).

The Denver Broncos QB and “Goodies” singer announced the news of their new child Tuesday, bringing the kid count up to three for Wilson and four for Ciara.

Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the Tom Ford AW20 Show at Milk Studios on February 07, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

In the announcement post, Ciara’s silhouette can be seen posing and revealing the baby bump.

Given that it’s these two celebs, the reveal was theatrical — with Ciara switching from front profile to side profile as a new song of hers blared from her Instagram post.

She included lyrics from her new release. It featured a line that proudly goes from ultra raunchy to referencing the Book of Genesis (i.e., a masterpiece).

“You look at me like that again; we make another kid… You my heart I’m your rib,” the singer posted.

Russ and Ciara share Win Harrison Wilson and Sienna Princess Wilson.

Ciara previously had a child with rapper Future, named Future Zahir.

The popular Atlanta rapper’s loyal fanbase has poked fun at Wilson since he began dating Ciara; most notably, playing songs off the “Dirty Sprite” rapper’s discography at games and practices to draw ire from Russ.

The Broncos QB has kept his cool.

Wilson has been staying busy this NFL offseason. With the inclusion of new head coach Sean Payton, the Broncos’ offense has been overhauled to wash clean of Nathaniel Hackett’s dreadful 2022 performance.

Congrats, Russ and Ciara.