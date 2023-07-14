Gunslinger Philip Rivers Welcoming TENTH Child With Wife, Tiffany

Videos by OutKick

Is it wrong for a man to have hobbies? Ex-Chargers QB Philip Rivers has stayed busy beyond retirement: namely birthing new children with his beloved wife, Tiffany Rivers.

Speaking with AL.com, the NFLer turned high school football coach announced that he is welcoming another child — bringing the kids count to 10!

The couple is expecting a baby boy in October, per Rivers. He spoke with the outlet on Wednesday, announcing the good news.

“We’ve had one pretty much every two years, and now this is the longest gap,” Rivers told AL.com. “We are all fired up. Everyone was pulling for a boy. Even our girls wanted a boy.”

Phil noted that both he and his wife are part of families consisting of nine kids. He decided to outperform those rookie numbers with double-digit children.

Philip Rivers Keeps Running Up The Scoreboard

“We thought we would be the third generation of nine, but we decided to go double-digits – or I should say we didn’t decide it. God decided,” he said.

Philip and Tiffany Rivers have been married since 2001. Since then, they have welcomed nine children — seven girls and two boys. The two are mulling over a name for their new boy. (What about “Eli”?)

“We are still kind of figuring that out,” Philip added. “We have plenty of opinions. That is what we’ve got right now.”

Philip Rivers and his wife are expecting their 10th child. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon SMI/Icon Sport Media via Getty Images).

The gunslinger’s enormous family felt like a running gag for Rivers, even during his time in the NFL. Rivers played his final snap in 2021 after a one-year run with the Colts.

He played 17 years, spending 16 of those as the Chargers’ leader. Despite being sixth all-time in passing yards, Rivers braces for a broader legacy with his small army of children. Phil will soon be able to man an 11-man NFL offense between him and his kids.

Back home, everyone’s looking forward to the baby’s arrival.

“I think what tells the story for us is the reaction of the other children and how excited they are,” he said. “They are fired up.”

Rivers enters his third season as head football coach at St. Michael Catholic in Alabama. He boasts an 11-8 coaching record. His son, Gunner, is slated to play under center next season for Phil’s team.

Job ain’t finished! Keep ’em coming, Phil.