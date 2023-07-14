Future Disses Russell Wilson On New Rap Song: ‘F*ck Russell’

updated

Future is stirring up a war with Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.

Wilson is married to pop star Ciara, who shares a child with the rapper. Future has taken shots at Russell in the past, and he’s now blasting him on a new song.

Quavo, who is a member of Migos, dropped “Turn Yo Clic Up” for fans Friday, and a line from Future is definitely going to draw some attention.

“I got it out the field, f*ck Russell,” Future raps on Quavo’s latest track in reference to the Broncos QB.

This isn’t the first time Future has taken a shot at the NFL star. Hardly. It’s not a secret he’s not happy Wilson is with his former significant other, who he shares a child with.

He slammed Russell Wilson as someone under Ciara’s control in a 2019 interview on Beats 1 Radio.

Future can’t seem to move on from Russell Wilson being married to Ciara. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“He do exactly what she tell him to do. He not being a man in that position,” he said during his interview with Beats 1 Radio. “You not tellin’ her, ‘Bro, chill out with that on the internet. Don’t even talk to him. I’m your husband! You better not even bring Future’s name up,'” he said a few years ago (via PEOPLE).

Now, after claiming Wilson has no control over his life, Future is out here dissing him on a Quavo track.

Future disses Russell Wilson in new rap song with Quavo. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage)

Tough look for Future. Russell Wilson and Ciara have been together for years and have a child of their own. Time to move on, Future. Time to move on. At some point, it just comes off as a bit desperate. Fans were probably at that point years ago. Now, it’s just getting a bit sad.

Written by David Hookstead

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture.

He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics.

Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.

