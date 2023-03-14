Christian School Banned From Tournaments After Refusing To Play Against Transgender Athlete

Videos by OutKick

One high school team’s decision to make a stand for women’s athletics led to it being barred from state-sanctioned activities and tournaments.

Weeks after Mid Vermont Christian School forfeited a playoff basketball game (Feb. 21) against Long Trail because of its inclusion of a transgender athlete (male-to-female), the Christian school has been banned from tournaments.

The Vermont Principals’ Association made the announcement Monday, calling Mid Vermont’s decision to protest the transgender athlete by forfeiting the game an act of “discrimination” toward an athlete’s perceived gender.

While the outrage was there for Mid Vermont, parents and other supporters of the school’s stance comprehended their objective of preserving women’s athletics, unlike spiraling into controversy similar to the NCAA’s move to allow Lia Thomas to participate in women’s swimming with a clear competitive advantage.

The association released a statement regarding its decision:

“The VPA again reiterates its ongoing support of transgender student-athletes as not only a part of building an inclusive community for each student to grow and thrive, but also as a clear expectation by Vermont state law(s) in the Agency of Education Best Practices, and in VPA Policy regarding transgender student-athletes.”

School Remains Firm in Stance

Using its pursuit of inclusivity, the VPA is eliminating Mid Vermont’s chances of competing in tournaments across all levels and sports.

From boys’ to girls’ athletics at Mid Vermont, all will be prohibited from state-sanctioned play merely for standing up for what they believe is right, which is to keep competitors born with a biological advantage out of the respective sport.

In a statement obtained by Fox News Digital, Mid Vermont Christian School Head of School Vicky Fogg defiantly stood against the VPA’s ban and reiterated the school’s position on supporting the rights of their female athletes by drawing a line in the sand.

“We withdrew from the tournament because we believe playing against an opponent with a biological male jeopardizes the fairness of the game and the safety of our players.

“Allowing biological males to participate in women’s sports sets a bad precedent for the future of women’s sports in general.”

Mid Vermont is preparing to appeal the ban by the VPA.

As the line continues to blur between women’s, men’s and transgender athletes’ participation in sports, athletes are continuing to step away from competing knowing an athlete can enter the sport with an advantage and get away with it. Especially in states like Vermont.

Last year, a Vermont middle school soccer coach was reprimanded for “misgendering a trans athlete,” and a group of female students was banned from changing in locker rooms after voicing their opinion against dressing in a room with a trans (male-to-female) athlete.

The cards continue to get stacked against women’s athletics: from the middle school level to college.