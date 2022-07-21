Transgender Swimmer Still Competing Against Women Despite Identifying as a Man

Women’s swimming is under attack.

It’s no secret that biological men swimming in women’s competitions have a significant physical advantage. Lia Thomas, for example, has often placed near or at the top of women’s events after an unsuccessful run as a male athlete.

The NCAA has forced biological women to accept that they will be faced with nearly insurmountable odds to placate transgender athletes like Thomas.

That competitive advantage is ignored or excused by transgender activists since it’s more important that athletes are able to compete within their gender identity.

Except when they don’t feel like it.

Riley Gaines, highly decorated collegiate female swimmer, joined Tomi Lahren recently to discuss her stance on these issues.

She spoke forcefully about how the promotion of Thomas and UPenn’s absurd nomination for “Woman of the Year” destroyed any interest she had in receiving the award:

Gaines also brought up that beyond Lia Thomas, another transgender athlete is competing in women’s events.

Iszac Henig is a swimmer on the Yale women’s team that was born female and now identifies as a man. Henig famously beat Thomas in a 100-meter freestyle race earlier this year, leading to allegations of collusion by a UPenn swimmer, since Thomas swam over 3 seconds slower than in previous races of that length.

Iszac Henig

So when a male to female swimmer wants to compete against women, the NCAA, event organizers and university administrators encourage and promote it to defer to that individual’s gender identity. But a female to male swimmer also gets to compete against women, despite their current gender identity.

And Henig is here to remind you that he does in fact think of himself as a man:

“I want to reiterate that I’m just some guy. I’m just some dude who gets to play his sport at a really cool level. I’m just here to go fast and have a good time.”

This absurd double standard showed Gaines that women’s sports is now a farce; open to anyone who decides they should be allowed to compete in this category:

“This proves to me that the women’s category is clearly a catch all, and it’s at total jeopardy here,” Riley said. “But like I was saying, not many swimmers were conversing with Thomas other than Isaac. I think people were very touchy. They didn’t know what to do, how to handle it. The locker room situation was just completely absurd. It was uncomfortable. And so there wasn’t a lot of interaction, I would say, with a lot of people in Thomas.”

She’s right.

While technically Iszac Henig has not taken testosterone, which would have precluded competition in women’s events, it’s absurd that someone describing themselves as “just some guy” or “just some dude” is competing against females.

If you truly do identify as a man, how could you possibly mentally accept remaining in women’s sports?

Well as Gaines sees it, it’s because Henig would have no chance to even make it to the NCAA competitions when racing consistently against biological males.

She also referenced that the media has essentially ignored this story and other participants haven’t complained because Iszac is biologically female:

“This is something the media has completely just not covered. But we had another transgender swimmer there,” Gaines said. “Like I said, female to male went by Iszac. He/him, actually swam completely topless, which is it was just extremely, the whole situation was uncomfortable. But there hasn’t been a lot of complaints there because technically. Iszac was competing with their birth assigned gender, their birth assigned sex.”

This entire incident highlights the absurdity of transgender activism in this area. Essentially, according to them, athletes must be allowed to race against whatever gender they identify with, regardless of biological advantages.

Refusing to grant them access to their new gender’s sport will lead to accusations of transphobia and incitement to violence.

But when they’ve changed their gender identity while still wishing to remain in the same biological category, that also must be allowed. Gender only matters when they want it to matter, and biology, of course, never matters.

Ideological consistency is anathema to woke ideology, and it’s placing female athletes in a remarkably uncomfortable and unfair position. After years of claiming to care about “women’s rights,” it’s incredible to see how quickly those rights are tossed aside in service of a new agenda.

Watch Tomi and Riley’s conversation here:

