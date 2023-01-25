Chris Stapleton To Sing Super Bowl National Anthem

Super Bowl LVII is less than three weeks away and we now know who will be kicking, errrr… I mean singing the night off.

The NFL announced that country superstar Chris Stapleton will be singing the national anthem during the pre-show. Stapleton, who is easily recognizable with his long hair, long beard and subtle demeanor, is one of the biggest names in country music. He’s won eight Grammys and 10 Country Music Association Awards.

(Side note: I would lean on the over if you’re doing a prop bet on how long the national anthem will go).

Your Super Bowl LVII Pregame Lineup – @ChrisStapleton @babyface @thesherylralph



You won’t want to miss it. 19 days to go.



📺: #SBLVII — Sunday, Feb. 12 on FOX pic.twitter.com/0vjJALymeG — NFL (@NFL) January 24, 2023

Chris Stapleton Won’t Be The Only Musician Performing On Super Bowl Sunday

R&B artist, songwriter and producer Babyface will perform “America the Beautiful,” while Broadway star and artist Ralph will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Meanwhile, the U.S. Navy will do a special flyover during the pregame festivities to commemorate 50 years of women flying in the military branch.

Rihanna will be your halftime show performer, just three years after she said told Vogue that she would “never participate in an NFL event,” because of the league being racist in its treatment towards Colin Kaepernick.

Super Bowl LVII takes place on Sunday, February 12th from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The stadium is home to the Arizona Cardinals.