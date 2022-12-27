Ole Miss Players Go Bananas For Teammate’s Surprise Rendition Of Chris Stapleton Song ‘Tennessee Whiskey’

Ole Miss is gearing up for the Texas Bowl on Thursday night in Houston. The Rebels are set to take on Texas Tech, but one Ole Miss safety is blowing minds with his pipes.

The Rebels were at a team luncheon ahead of the game, when senior safety CJ Terrell was ushered on stage to show off his songbirding chops.

Is there anything worse than that by the way? When your buds put you on the spot like that. Well, in Terrell’s case, it’s not quite as bad because as it turns out, the guy has a set of silky vocal cords.

Terrell was told he could sing whatever he wanted. Instead of going for a karaoke classic like “Sweet Caroline,” he busted out a surprise performance of Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey.”

Ole Miss senior Safety CJ Terrell brings down the house with his rendition of Tennessee Whiskey at the @TexasBowl Team Luncheon. 🔥 #HYDR #BringinThePartyInTheSiptoTX pic.twitter.com/BRNS0nBPaf — The Rebel Walk (@TheRebelWalk) December 27, 2022

Damn. The guy needs to put out an album.

Terrell Got The Ole Miss Rebels Going

Terrell’s impressive rendition of the Chris Stapleton cover of the George Jones cover of the David Allen Coe classic got the boys fired up.

I’m not sure that would’ve been enough for the Red Raiders to start shaking in their boots, but the way the Rebels were ready to run through that airport Hilton ballroom wall had to have at least made some sweat bead up on their collective brows.

Terrell’s teammates had their phones out and were swaying like they were at a concert. I was ready for someone to yell for him to do “Freebird” next.

Terrell has only seen playing time on special teams player since arriving at Ole Miss after East Mississippi Community College. It’s awesome to see his teammates so pumped to have him show off his musical abilities.

Hey, maybe after he hangs up the cleats, he’ll have record deals coming his way.

Football players may be the most musically inclined athletes out there. Earlier this year we had Duke’s Chance Lytle busting out a little opera and Bills rookies sang some Backstreet Boys.

