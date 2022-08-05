Buffalo Bills Rookies Perform Shirtless Backstreet Boys Karaoke

Everyone has to pay their dues and NFL rookies are no exception.

Yeah, the excitement of hearing your name at the draft and pretending to be excited to get a photo with Roger Goodell is there for a moment, but eventually reality sets in. There will be some degree of good-natured hazing that can manifest in any number of ways.

For Buffalo Bills rookies, it came in the form of a rendition of the Backstreet Boys hit “I Want It That Way” performed in front of the rest of the team, tarps off.

#Bills players may have missed the @backstreetboys concert at Darien Lake on July 3, so rookies Luke Tenuta, Derek Kerstetter, Tanner Owen & Alec Anderson were kind enough to sing their hits. @JoshAllenQB clearly approves.



Buffalo Bills rookies belt out a Backstreet Boys tune.

Tackles Luke Tenuta, Derek Kerstetter, Tanner Owen, and Alec Anderson started their rendition a little nervously. It was a little flat at times and probably would’ve garnered an “It’s a no from me, dawg,” on American Idol back in the day, but then something magical happened.

Josh Allen — the team leader that he is — started waving his phone like he was hearing “Freebird” at a Skynyrd concert and the boys were feeling it like it was 1999.

That was the same year the Backstreet Boys mega hit debuted. Want to feel old? That’s around the same time some of these guys were born.

By the end of the song, they were harmonizing like a seasoned barbershop quartet (maybe not that well). Who knows, once the playing career is over, they may have a shot at making a little extra dough as Backstreet Boys cover band.

They could start small, maybe county fairs, then work up to bigger gigs. Perhaps state fairs. They’d probably play a lot of fairs.