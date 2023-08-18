‘ChiefsAholic’ Superfan Indicted Following String Of Robberies

Videos by OutKick

A federal grand jury indicted a Kansas City Chiefs superfan Wednesday in connection with a string of bank robberies.

Xaviar Michael Babudar — known in KC as “ChiefsAholic” — faces three counts of armed bank robbery, one count of bank theft, 11 counts of money laundering and four counts of transporting stolen property across state lines, according to the U.S. attorney’s office for the Western District of Missouri.

Federal prosecutors say Babudar laundered the proceeds through casinos in the Midwest and used the funds to attend Chiefs games.

You know, like any good fan would do.

Police originally arrested Babudar on Dec. 16, 2022 for alleged armed robbery at the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union in Bixby, Okla. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was later released from jail on $80,000 bond.

And that’s when the story got wild.

The 29-year-old skipped his March hearing and ditched his court-mandated GPS ankle monitor.

According to the Department of Justice, Babudar fled after receiving $100,000 in winnings from an Illinois sportsbook. He had bet on the Chiefs to win Super Bowl LVII and for QB Patrick Mahomes to win league MVP.

Babudar went on the run for more than three months, leading the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers to add him to the list of most wanted fugitives.

Finally, the FBI caught him on July 7 near Sacramento.

ChiefsAholic Maintains His Innocence

Babudar has been a staple at Chiefs’ games for years. Under the monicker “ChiefsAholic,” he’s known for wearing a werewolf suit and was frequently recognized by the organization for his fandom.

“The government’s announcement today of its 19-count indictment provides an unfair and unjust portrayal of Xaviar,” Babudar’s defense attorney, Matthew T. Merryman, said in a statement. “The truth is that since 2018 Xaviar Babudar, aka ‘ChiefsAholic’ has entertained, inspired, unified and motivated Kansas Citians, the Chiefs Kingdom and hundreds of millions of football fans around the globe.”

“It’s now the fourth quarter of the most important game of Xaviar’s life, and his legal team believes his innocence will ultimately be proven to the public and we are confident that once all of the facts are known that he will be redeemed in the eyes of his supporters, admirers and the Chiefs Kingdom.”

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Unfortunately for Babudar, though, it’s not his fandom that’s on trial.

Investigators have linked Babudar to six robberies and two attempted robberies during a nine-month stretch from March 2, 2022, in Clive, Iowa, until his December arrest in Oklahoma. Authorities estimate Babudar stole more than $800,000 in total.

He remains in federal custody without bond.