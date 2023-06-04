Chiefs Superfan On The Run After Alleged Bank Robbery Makes KC’s ‘Most Wanted’ List

Videos by OutKick

Ever heard the story about the Big, Bad Wolf?

No, not that big, bad wolf.

I’m talking about the Kansas City Chiefs superfan who was arrested for (allegedly) robbing a bank in Oklahoma last December.

You know, this guy.

Xavier Michael Babudar calls himself “ChiefsAholic.” (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Xavier Michael Babudar — otherwise known as “ChiefsAholic” — skipped his scheduled court date in March. So the accused bank-robbing, Chiefs-living, wolf man is on the run.

And now, the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers added Babudar to their list of most wanted fugitives.

In fact, he’s No. 5 on the list — behind a murderer, an attempted murderer, a child rapist and a drug trafficker.

Babudar’s transgression reads, “failure to appear in court warrant for bank robbery.”

Police arrested the 27-year-old on Dec. 16 for alleged armed robbery at the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union in Bixby, Okla. Babudar pleaded not guilty to the charges and was later released from jail on $80,000 bond.

But he didn’t just miss his March 27 hearing. He also ditched his court-mandated GPS ankle monitor.

Tulsa judge Michelle Keely issued an arrest warrant for Babudar that carried a bond of $1 million. But as of right now, authorities have no idea where he is.

So if you see a dude in a furry wolf costume and a Chiefs hat wandering around your neighborhood, kindly call the police.