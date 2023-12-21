Chiefs Social Media Team Tries To Get Fans To Vote Kadarius Toney To The Pro Bowl… Uh, Wut?

Videos by OutKick

This is the time of year that NFL teams push out their “Pro Bowl Vote” posts on social media. Every team is doing it. Generally, teams understand which players are deserving. However, Kansas City Chiefs fans roasted the team for trying to promote wide receiver Kadarius Toney.

Toney is having a terrible year by all measures. He has just 27 catches for 169 yards and one touchdown. Toney ranks in the Top 20 in the NFL with five drops and is third in the league with a 13.2% drop percentage.

The Kansas City Chiefs social media team promoted Kadarius Toney for the NFL Pro Bowl and fans couldn’t help but laugh. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Plus, two of his drops led directly to interceptions for the opposing defense. Then, there was that whole offensive offsides debacle.

So, yeah. Not a good year.

Still, the Chiefs social media team included him in a graphic urging fans to vote him into the Pro Bowl.

The funny thing is that the team can’t even tag him on X because Toney deleted his account after his horrendous drop on opening night led to a pick-six for the Detroit Lions during a Chiefs loss.

Fans rightfully called out the team for including him at all.

Man. Cmon, Chiefs. Be real.

(Chiefs fan, here) — Fooly Cooly (@FLCL_KC) December 21, 2023

Stop tryna sneak in the last one — Joey223 (@TherealJoey223) December 21, 2023

y'all really tried sneaking Toney in here — ✝️ ⓜⓐⓣⓔⓡ ✝️ (@MahomesBetta) December 21, 2023

You're kidding on Toney right? — Michael DePew (@MichaelDePewHAB) December 21, 2023

Lions fans will definitely give KT a few votes — Sabby Piscatelli (@SabbyPiscatelli) December 21, 2023

Social media intern is in for a rough day with this one — The Chief Poke (@TheChiefPoke) December 21, 2023

Many fans also pointed out the absurdity of including Marquez Valdes-Scantling, too. MVS has 20 catches for 312 yards and one score. Better than Toney, sure. But he also committed a brutal drop that cost Kansas City a win.

Justin Watson and his 22 catches for 381 yards and two touchdowns? C’mon.

I get supporting your guys but the team has to be realistic.

There’s no world where these guys belong anywhere near the ballot, let alone on the team.