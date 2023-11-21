Chiefs, Travis Kelce Drop Primetime ‘KelceBowl’ With Disappointing Loss

Videos by OutKick

One Kelce brother folded under the spotlight as the Chiefs and Eagles faced off in the ‘KelceBowl’ Monday night.

At a time of the year when Mahomes rarely loses a home game, Philadelphia walked in and defeated KC in the Super Bowl rematch, 21-17.

Jalen Hurts, Jason Kelce and Eagles Wake Up In Fourth Quarter For The Win

A great win for Philadelphia won’t be the focus of headlines compared to Travis Kelce and Chiefs wide receivers’ spree of crucial drops.

Kansas City’s mistakes on Monday stood out more than Philadelphia’s signature offense, which took until the second half of the game to take off.

In the first half, A.J. Brown threw a sideline tantrum following an under-throw by Hurts that resulted in an interception. The Chiefs defense kept the Eagles star wideout under control, limiting Brown to one catch for eight yards.

Despite the quiet night from Brown, Jalen Hurts engineered a reliable performance. Hurts finished with 14 of 22 passing for 150 yards, an interception and two rushing touchdowns.

Jason Kelce and the offense woke up in the second half to punch back at Kansas City and force the reigning Super Bowl champs to choke under pressure.

One Kelce brother out-performed the other by a wide margin.

Chiefs’ Mistakes Headline Primetime Loss

The Chiefs player responsible for the biggest screw-up is Travis Kelce, who fumbled the ball from the redzone in the fourth quarter to end a potential go-ahead drive. While the Chiefs faced a four-point deficit, 21-17, Kelce corraled a catch and had the ball punched out by Eagles CB Bradley Roby.

KELCE FUMBLE IN THE RED ZONE! 😱



(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/Ef0x7PKo14 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 21, 2023

Kelce also dropped a first-down catch on third-and-2 with nearly two minutes left in the game. The ‘pretty boy’ Kelce brother had a mediocre performance, logging seven catches for 44 yards and a score. Mr. Pfizer-Swift dropped several opportunities to elevate the Chiefs offense, including key drops and his costly late-game turnover. He did luck out with the rest of the Chiefs team allowing miscues against a disciplined Philly team.

Patrick Mahomes also had his ‘low’lights, notably a redzone interception and grounding penalty on the Chiefs’ final drive. He finished with 24 of 43 passing for 177 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

With a final drive and a four-point deficit,

A drop from Marquez Valdes-Scantling on a 50-yard bomb from Mahomes put Arrowhead Stadium in a collective groan.

Cameras inside the players’ tunnel caught MVS smacking his helmet. Valdes-Scantling knew he had a shot at winning the game.

Valdez-Scantling and the Chiefs’ collective errors surrendered the win to the Eagles, considering KC’s 10-point lead in the third quarter.

Big brother Jason Kelce defeated his brother for the first time. And somewhere inside the blitz of Kelce content vomited out by ESPN, a primetime game and potential Super Bowl preview (yes, again) delivered.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – NOVEMBER 20: Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles talks to brother Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after their game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 20, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)