Chiefs Rookie Skyy Moore Pranked With Dinner Bill

It’s no secret that NFL rookies usually have to pay their dues, and Kansas City Chiefs rookie Skyy Moore learned that firsthand.

The wide receiver out of Western Michigan was left with the bill after a very pricey meal.

When the waitress hands you the bill for rookie dinner ……. pic.twitter.com/RWbtbvSSpd — 24 (@skyymoore24) August 28, 2022

Oof.

$18K on dinner with an extra 2 grand for some wine. Throw in the taxes and Moore was looking at a bill for just shy of $27,000.

Hopefully, gratuity was included. A 20% tip would add another $4,500 or so.

Moore’s Making A Hefty Salary

According to Over The Cap, Moore is going to make a base salary of $750,000. Moore probably could have handled the bill, but it’d still sting. Fortunately for him, it was all an elaborate ruse to welcome him to the NFL.

Alright, so it wasn’t that elaborate – but still, it was probably funny to watch him sweat it out.

It was a joke tho 😭🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/IjqcugWjS0 — 24 (@skyymoore24) August 28, 2022

Moore faced a few moments of terror as part of his rookie welcome. And depending on who you are, it may have been preferable to what some other team’s rookies have gone through.

Take the Bills for example. Buffalo recently had some of their rookies bust out a Backstreet Boys tribute during a team meeting.

Plenty of people would rather shell out 23 grand than have to sing a boy band song while shirtless in front of their co-workers.

Moore is entering his first NFL season after being picked by the Chiefs in the second round of this year’s NFL draft. In three seasons at WMU, Moore put up nearly 2,500 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns.