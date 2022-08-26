Uncanny Andy Reid Doppelgänger Was In The Stands At Chiefs Game

Fans at Arrowhead Stadium for the Chiefs-Packers preseason game were probably doing a double-take after seeing Andy Reid in the stands and on the field… at the same time.

One fan dressed up as the Kansas City Chiefs head coach and the resemblance was uncanny.

Andy Reid’s doppelganger was calling plays from the stands 🤣 pic.twitter.com/yMBkubNR6u — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) August 26, 2022

It’s like an episode of The Twilight Zone. Not necessarily one of the great, classic Twilight Zones, but one of the middle-of-the-road ones.

If you didn’t know any better, it’d be very easy to mistake fake Andy for the real deal.

However, this is far from the first time an Andy Reid doppelgänger has made an appearance. Although, any time a guy with some extra pounds and a walrus mustache appears they make for a passable Andy Reid.

Seriously, here are just a handful of the other Andy Reid doppelgängers that have appeared over the years.

Opera singer just might be Andy Reid's doppelganger https://t.co/uQqYMHlr8p — KMBC (@kmbc) January 16, 2020

Opera singer just might be Andy Reid's doppelganger https://t.co/uQqYMHlr8p — KMBC (@kmbc) January 16, 2020

Fans have now decided that curler Matt Hamilton looks like Andy Reid https://t.co/ekQ8mMAHXP pic.twitter.com/p37bR9sgLY — For The Win (@ForTheWin) February 11, 2018

All I’m saying is Andy Reid and Olympic curler Matt Hamilton have never been seen together…

The Chiefs beat the Packers 17-10 with faux-Andy in the crowd. It remains to be seen if Andy² will be on hand for the team’s home opener against the Las Angeles Chargers on September 15.\

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle