Chiefs’ Heiress Gracie Hunt Is Fired Up For Training Camp

Training camps around the NFL got started this week. There was plenty of the usual hype about players arriving and who isn’t planning on participating due to contract disputes.

That’s all background noise for most franchises. They’re focused on the guys who showed up ready to go. I can almost guarantee that none of the teams had the welcome mat pulled out for them like the Chiefs did.

That’s partly due to the fact that not all of the other teams have a beauty pageant winner as the daughter of the owner. Chiefs’ heiress Gracie Hunt, aka Miss Kansas USA 2021, is fired up for training camp.

Gracie marked the start of training camp by putting on a show in a Chiefs bikini. She also used the opportunity to promote the Discovery Channel’s Shark Week.

This is a great start to training camp for the Chiefs

She included in her bikini show a shoutout to Kansas City’s own shark, defensive end Frank “The Shark” Clark.

“Very appropriate since we have our own shark. #55,” she captioned on her Instagram post.

It’s the kind of start to training camp that you can only hope for. The Chiefs didn’t have to go back to the drawing board this offseason.

Hunt is ready to lead the Chiefs

They moved a piece here and there, but for the most part they’re going to do a lot of the things that got them to the AFC Championship game last season. Part of what the Chiefs do is let Gracie get out and do her thing while representing the Chiefs franchise.

Does this translate into wins on the field? I’m not a scientist so I can’t say for sure that it does. What I can say based on my own experience is, it doesn’t hurt.

I’m not a Chiefs fan, but I am a Gracie Hunt fan. If the Chiefs have to win games to stay relevant and keep the heiress in the headlines then I’m all for it.