Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Evacuates Iceland Earthquakes In A Bikini

Videos by OutKick

Kansas City Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt spent the bye week taking in the sights and sounds of Iceland before narrowly escaping the recent earthquakes that have pummeled the region.

It’s a terrible situation and one that certainly needs some attention.

I don’t know all the machinations of what’s going on or the science behind it, but Google tells me there have literally been thousands of earthquakes in the area this week and also magma accumulation, which can’t be good.

Anyway, back to Gracie Hunt. The heir to the Kansas City Chiefs’ throne had to be bussed out of the Blue Lagoon area due to the undergrown activity, and she took to Instagram on her normal Red Friday to give us her thoughts on a place that — just a few days ago — was a “frozen fairytale.”

Gracie Hunt throws her support behind Iceland

Good stuff here from Gracie Hunt. She did something similar during the Maui wildfires last summer, posting a nice bikini shot while also including a couple links for donations.

Some will mock the Chiefs’ heiress for this, but I choose to commend her.

They always say, use your platform to make the world a better place. And you know what? That’s what Gracie Hunt is doing — bringing awareness to serious issues for her over 400,000 followers.

If she does it with a little bikini picture, so what? Hell, I clicked on it and I surely wasn’t expecting an Iceland-earthquake post. But I’m better off for it now.

As for Gracie’s Chiefs, they’re off this week after beating my Dolphins over in Germany. Hunt’s been pretty quiet this season, but November is here and that’s when things in Kansas City start to heat up.

Not actually — but you know what I mean.

Glad Gracie Hunt made it out safely. Can’t wait to see what’s next.