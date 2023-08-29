Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Might Be The Biggest Clown Mayor In The History Of Mayors

Videos by OutKick

It wasn’t a national secret Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson was going to be a disaster as the leader of the Windy City, but even his biggest detractors couldn’t have foreseen this level of stupidity.

In a nod to the criminal thugs who’ve destroyed Chicago for the last 4-5 years, Johnson recently announced he’s suing Kia and Hyundai based on the claim the companies have inferior anti-theft devices and that has led to a surge in car thefts and crimes.

The guy has only been on the job since mid-May and he’s already making a huge push for former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s crown as the biggest clown in the history of mayors.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson speaks during a press conference at City Hall, Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

In the city’s lawsuit, Johnson’s team alleges Kia and Hyundai failed to utilize “industry-standard engine immobilizers” and because of that, car crimes soared.

Plot twist: Do you know where the scumbag car thieves learned how to steal the cars?

Via TikTok videos where thugs were taught how to steal the cars with a USB cord.

Does the mayor plan to file a lawsuit against TikTok charging them with being an accessory to the crimes for hosting the videos? Of course not.

Does the mayor plan to get tough on crime? No chance.

“Clearly, we don’t have a crime problem. We have a Kia problem in the city of Chicago, according to Mayor Johnson,” Chicago Democrat Alderman Raymond Lopez told “Fox & Friends” on Monday. “The numbers speak for themselves – 104% increase from last year, a 234% increase in vehicle thefts from two years ago – but yet it’s the car’s fault.”

“It’s the fact that they are so easily taken by criminals who run rampant in the city of Chicago, but we have yet to hear our mayor say anything, one word, about the criminals running rampant in our streets,” he continued. “And all he does in turn is lambast the media, lambast those who try to hold criminals accountable by playing word games.”

While the mayor is busy going after the automobile companies, a TV news crew was robbed Sunday while it was out to report on robberies. That’s now the second TV news crew to be robbed — this month.

As if it wasn’t amusing enough for the mayor to blame Kia and Hyundai for their role in this, there have been security fixes to stop the TikTok thefts, but guess what happened after the fixes?

That’s right, the scumbag thieves adjusted to the fixes.

In May, the Associated Press reported that the fixes haven’t “solved the problem,” and noted “thieves are still driving off with the vehicles.”

“The scope of the problem is only expanding and is exponentially worse than it has been in the past,” Brian O’Hara, the police chief of Minneapolis, told the AP. “We have some weeks where nearly as many Kias and Hyundais are stolen in a week as had previously been stolen in a year.”

As of May, there were 4.5 million Kia vehicles that were eligible for the fixes that are said to stop the thieves, but the software was on just 210,000 vehicles. Hyundai had installed its updates to 225,000 vehicles out of 3.8 million on the road that are eligible.

Johnson isn’t the first mayor to file a suit against the automobile manufacturers.

St. Louis, Cleveland, Milwaukee and Seattle have all gone after Kia and Hyundai.

Add in the lack of prosecution for grand theft auto and you have a massive clown show.

“Juveniles are joyriding in these stolen models, and when they are caught by police,” police chief O’Hara said, “they’re rarely held accountable for their behavior.”

Back in Chicago, you have prosecutors who won’t prosecute, a mayor who used to be all about defunding the police before he claimed (in May) to be against it and a disastrous school system (Johnson was a teacher before his political career) where 55 Chicago schools reported not a single student was proficient in math or reading despite billions being funneled into the schools.

Meanwhile, here’s how the migrant situation is going in Chicago.