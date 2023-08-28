Chicago TV Crew Robbed Of Cameras While Reporting On Recent Robbery Surge

Videos by OutKick

Chicago police say at least 30 robberies occurred over a 12-hour span on Sunday.

Authorities say incidents were reported across Bucktown, Wicker Park, Old Town, the Loop, Lincoln Park, and West Loop.

The least-than-ideal Sunday prompted a local television crew to appear on-site to report on the robberies. But while reporting, the TV crew was robbed itself:

BREAKING: A TV news crew was robbed at gunpoint in West Town this morning while preparing to report on the latest wave of armed robberies.



At least 30 robberies in about 12 hours: Bucktown, Wicker Park, Old Town, the Loop, Lincoln Park, West Loop…https://t.co/FvNzkNRvli — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) August 28, 2023

The new crew reported live at the 1200 block of North Milwaukee, where they were jumped by a group of masked men.

Officials say three men got out of the vehicles wearing ski masks, displayed guns, and took the reporters’ belongings.

Specifically, a police dispatch said the robbers stole the journalists’ TV cameras.

The group is the second Chicago TV news unit to be robbed this month.

Suffice to say reporting on crime in Chicago is no easy gig. Unless you do it from the comfort of your own home (like this author).

And yet, Chicago police have not announced any arrests in connection to the 30 robberies.

Elsewhere in the city, local stores are playing classical music over their speaker systems to keep loiterers away.

And it’s working:

Stores in Chicago are now playing classical music over their speaker systems to keep loiterers away.



Best part? It’s working. pic.twitter.com/QZldDywhWl — Eric Spracklen🇺🇸 (@EricSpracklen) August 20, 2023

What are Chicago leaders doing to combat the crime? Suing automakers.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson recently filed a lawsuit against Kia and Hyundai over claims they manufactured cars that lacked appropriate anti-theft measures, ultimately leading to a surge in car crimes.

Johnson would rather blame the manufacturers than implement more stringent laws against the thugs breaking into cars.

Car thefts in the city are up 104 percent from a year ago, and 234 percent from two years ago.

But Mayor Johnson says to blame the cars.

“It’s the fact that they are so easily taken by criminals who run rampant in the city of Chicago, but we have yet to hear our mayor say anything, one word, about the criminals running rampant in our streets,” Democratic Alderman Raymond Lopez told “Fox & Friends.”

“And all he does in turn is lambast the media, lambast those who try to hold criminals accountable by playing word games.”

Like San Francisco residents, Chicago car owners might be better off leaving their vehicles unlocked, so the criminals don’t smash their windows when they steal items from their cars.

Chicago leadership is as responsible for the surge in robberies as the Chicago thugs. The city was safer when Al Capone ran it.

