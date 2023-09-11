Chase Elliott Sends A Message, Bubba Wallace Calls Out ‘Mental Case,’ NASCAR Ratings Dive, Blaney Blasts Chastain & Hooters Gianna Gets Patriotic In A Bikini

Videos by OutKick

Be honest — did you remember there was a NASCAR race on yesterday? It’s OK, this is a safe space. I won’t judge you one bit, mainly because I forgot, too.

I mean, come on. Scott Hanson or Rick Allen? (The fact that you don’t know who the second guy is answers that question).

Chase Elliott or Tua Tagovailoa? Admittedly, that one is a little tougher for me because I’m a Chase homer, but nobody will ever pull rank on the NFL’s 2023 MVP.

Chase, by the way, has begged NASCAR to stop competing with the NFL for years now. He warned everyone this time last year that it was a losing battle, and I believe we’re gonna see that start to unfold again when the Nielsen numbers come out this week.

The good news, though, is that you didn’t have to watch Tyler Reddick win yesterday, because I have you covered this morning! It’s why they call us the No. 1 ranked NASCAR column in America, you know.

So let’s talk about it, damnit!

Bubba Wallace is taking heat today for throwing out the term “mental case,” which is silly. Stop being so sensitive. You’re NASCAR fans, act like it.

Chase Elliott may or may not have — but definitely did — send a message to teammate Kyle Larson. You can tell us it wasn’t all you want, Chase, but we know. We have eyes. Don’t bullsh*t a bullsh*tter.

Ryan Blaney was PISSED as all get-out from the jump at Kansas. He continues to have an absolute stranglehold on the NASCAR F-Bomb industry.

Not to worry, though — Hooters Gianna Tulio will set his ass straight, and she’ll do it in a patriotic damn bikini. Let’s have a day!

Four tires, a couple cans of Sunoco fuel and a bleep button for Ryan Blaney! Monday Morning Pit-Stop — the ‘If A Tree Falls In A Forest But Nobody Is There To Hear It Does It Make A Sound?’ edition — is LIVE!

Chase Elliott sends a message even though he promises he didn’t

Let’s hop right in with a little pit road bump. Sound like a plan?

Chase Elliott was good yesterday. Really good, actually. Frankly, that team looks like they’ve finally started trying since the playoffs began. Maybe try to actually get in them next time, huh?

Anyway, Clyde led a ton of laps but finished sixth after getting a little too snuggly with his NASCAR buddy, Kyle Larson, during a late pit stop.

Kyle got squeezed into a four-ride drag race by Brad Keselowski, which shoved him into Chase. Elliott then returned the favor after they got off pit road.

Well, he says he didn’t, but he’s also full of crap. You be the judge!

They're teammates. 😬



Chase Elliott wasn't happy with Kyle Larson. #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/71G4fYHT72 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 10, 2023

Chase Elliott finished sixth on a solid day. What he said afterward and whether he was sending a message to Kyle Larson after the contact as they were exiting their pits. pic.twitter.com/zodqNJrwIF — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) September 11, 2023

Bubba Wallace angers the NASCAR fans who are also full of crap

Yeah, OK, Chase. Whatever you say! Maybe he was just texting and driving and did a little uh-oh swerve? Hell, I do that literally every single day. So do you.

We all like to act like we’re anti-text-and-drive, but we’re really not. I love it. Embrace it. I see it as a challenge.

Oh, you don’t think I can write this entire paragraph while also keeping my truck between the lines and not run someone over? Game on. Watch this, losers.

Every day. Love it.

Where was I? Oh yeah, Chase. Ain’t buying it, buddy. We’re smarter than that around here. It’s why we’re nationally ranked.

Now, let’s check in with Bubba Wallace, who blew a tire from second yesterday and also angered the fans by calling his teammate a mental case.

What a day!

Bubba wallace out there again blaming anyone but himself “the 45 can be a bit of a mental case” loooool 🥴 he is such a LOSER!! #nascar — Linds (@LongArmOTheLaaw) September 10, 2023

@NASCAR you have suspended @NoahGragson for liking a meme, what are you going to do with @BubbaWallace for calling another driver a mental case? Mental health is a very serious issue and not something to make fun of a person about. Don’t let this go because it’s Bubba! — Lisa Guess (@lisa_guess) September 11, 2023

Bubba Wallace calling another driver a mental case is the embodiment of the pot calling the kettle black.



Also, if Busch got fined for saying "retarded"… how is "mental case" any different? #NASCAR #HollywoodCasino400 — Jett White (@JettWhite07) September 10, 2023

Dawh bubba can’t pick on his friends in interviews. 😫😭 pic.twitter.com/9rLVNWfr43 — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) September 11, 2023

It was a great day for Ryan Blaney and NASCAR champ Martin Truex Jr.

Guys. Come on. You’re NASCAR fans, not cricket fans. Act like it for me one time.

PS: cricket? No idea if their fans are soft or not but it’s the first thing that came to mind. No offense to those in the cricket community who read my weekly NASCAR column, of which I’m sure there are many.

Bubba gives ya’ll plenty to actually be pissed about. He’s way too dramatic at times, the interview stuff from last week, the once-in-a-while virtue-signaling — all of that’s justified. I get it.

But this? Him calling his teammate a mental case? You’re gonna get fake mad about that even though deep down you truly do not give a sh*t? Stop. I’m all for hating Bubba — mainly because the Google Algo loves it — but let’s not look like idiots along the way. Deal?

Let’s now check in with Bubba’s good buddy — Angry Ryan Blaney!

"Go f**king knock Brandon McReynolds out. What a f**king d***head" Ryan Blaney says after not being able to get by Ross Chastain for fourth.



"You would go faster if you looked out the f**king windshield" he says of Chastain as the stage concludes.#NASCAR — Dustin Albino (@DustinAlbino) September 10, 2023

"I'm f***ing burning my sh** off. Jesus Christ. We never make it easy."



Ryan Blaney — Jordan Bianchi (@Jordan_Bianchi) September 10, 2023

💭“Fuck! Why did we wait a lap before! We are now behind these guys! Damn it." – Ryan Blaney is not a happy camper. #NASCAR — Bryan Nolen (@TheBryanNolen) September 10, 2023

Amazing. Nobody has the F-Bomb market cornered in the NASCAR garage quite like Rhino. So angry all the time, and he finished 12th! Gonna easily get into the next round of the playoffs if he hasn’t already clinched.

Hilarious.

Now, you know who is oddly in trouble heading into Bristol’s elimination race? Martin Truex Jr., otherwise known as the regular season champion.

MTJ has finished 18th and 36 (!!!) over the first two playoff races, and somehow sits BELOW the cutline for the next round. Seriously. He’s seven points out heading to Bristol, followed by fan-favorite Bubba Wallace (-19).

Martin, how we feeling?

Martin Truex Jr. HITS THE WALL!



The regular season champion is in #NASCARPlayoffs trouble early. pic.twitter.com/WuAaY5qDnf — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 10, 2023

Oh my. The tow truck just took Martin Truex Jr. to the garage instead of his pit stall.



If that's the case, he is done! He did not want to go to the garage and they towed him there. — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) September 10, 2023

"They're f***ing idiots, we're done then."



James Small https://t.co/okP5mICxfj — Jordan Bianchi (@Jordan_Bianchi) September 10, 2023

Gianna Tulio gets patriotic with the Hooters girls

Whooooof. Imagine if the regular season champ gets eliminated three races into the playoffs? The dozen of MTJ fans out there will be furious.

Relax, it’s a joke!

I think he’ll be OK, though. Bristol is up next, and it’s one of my favorite races of the year. There is NOTHING like the Bristol night race. Now, I miss the OG one that was annually held in August before the playoffs, but whatever. This one is still fun.

Unfortunately, like Chase said before this race last year, it’ll get lost on a college football Saturday night. It’s a damn shame, too.

Football is back, folks, and the NASCAR ratings are about to take the yearly dive. I’m not rooting for it, but I promise it’s gonna happen. Like JK Dobbins getting hurt, it’s a yearly tradition.

I’ll be watching, though! And that’s all that matters.

Take us home, Gianna Tulio. And maybe ask Ryan why he’s so pissed when you get a minute.

(Second to last pic for those who weirdly don’t want to scroll through them all).