Charlie Woods Outdrives Tiger, Wants To Beat Dad By Time He’s 14

Tiger Woods may soon have more competition in the golf world. Not from the usual tour pros or a new European challenger, but from his own son, Charlie.

TaylorMade Golf recently posted a promotional video of a number of their tour pros hitting new equipment on the range.

Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and of course, Tiger Woods.

The full video is a fun, albeit slow, look behind the scenes of tour pros dialing in their equipment with TaylorMade reps.

Some of the behind the scenes discussions revealed some fascinating tidbits, some of even surprised world #2, Scottie Scheffler.

During the video, Collin Morikawa asked Woods about his son Charlie and the level of competition they have between each other.

Woods responded by saying Charlie outdrove him for the first time, and wants to beat him by the time he turns 14.

There aren’t many golfers on earth who can beat Tiger Woods at any age. Let alone at age 14.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 18: Tiger Woods hugs his son, Charlie Woods, on the 18th green during the final round of the PGA TOUR Champions PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 18, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Tiger Getting Ready For Charlie Beating Him

The video must have been recorded months ago, because Charlie actually turned 14 in February.

But given how great his swing already looks, he may have already taken down his old man.

Driving the ball 250-260 yards at age 14 is a great step on the road to being a professional golfer. And he’ll have the world’s best teacher and every resource imaginable to get to that level.

But the great part about sports, especially golf, is that no amount of money or fame can get you to the highest levels.

You have to be able to outcompete others at the same level, no matter the inherent advantages.

Tiger has accomplished everything you can possibly accomplish on the PGA Tour. And if his own reports are to be believed, his son might be getting on Tiger’s level sooner rather than later.