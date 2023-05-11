Scottie Scheffler Shook As Tiger Woods Explains Why He Doesn’t Leave Divots

Videos by OutKick

Scottie Scheffler is one of the best golfers on the planet. In fact, he’s the second-ranked golfer in the world. If he wins this week at the Byron Nelson, he will regain the top spot from Masters champion John Rahm. But when Tiger Woods speaks, even the best listen to him.

Traditionally, leaving a divot just in front of your golf ball is considered a sign that you hit a ball well. You’re supposed to hit the ball first, as the club is heading downward, then the club contacts the ground just after contact.

Tiger Woods hitting a shot at the Masters, leaving no divot. This revelation blew the mind of Scottie Scheffler. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Count Scottie Scheffler among those who abides by this edict. But Tiger Woods recently explained to Scheffler that it’s not necessary. And Scheffler’s reaction is priceless.

“What’s up with the no divots?” Scheffler quizzically asks Woods.

“Why do you take a divot?” Woods shoots back.

“I don’t know, I’m asking you,” Scheffler says with a chuckle.

“I’m just picking it … when I’m swinging well, I don’t take divots,” Woods responds.

Watch Scheffler’s face at the conclusion of the conversation.

Tiger: “when I’m flushing it I don’t take divots”



Scottie: 🤨 pic.twitter.com/oOfoXuRw2b — Fore Play (@ForePlayPod) May 11, 2023

There’s a look of confusion on Scheffler’s face. He’s probably thinking “I’m one of the best current golfers in the world, but this guy is arguably the greatest of ALL-TIME. And I don’t understand, but this guy must know something.”

This tweet sums it up pretty well:

Scottie Scheffler is questioning his entire swing after this conversation with Tiger pic.twitter.com/MetyImPYQa — Tour Golf (@TuorGolf) May 11, 2023

I do love that Scheffler isn’t too proud to ask questions. He’s the #2 player in the world, but he still wants to learn something from someone.

I have to wonder if Scheffler tried to hit a bucket without taking a divot. Probably leads to a lot of thin shots. It definitely would for me.

Though, I have to try it on the course this weekend right?

Heads up to anyone on nearby holes. Be ready for a lot of screaming lines drives coming your way.

I have a feeling I won’t be able to strike the ball as well as Tiger Woods.

Maybe. But probably not.