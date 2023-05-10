PGA Championship Player Field Is Missing Tiger Woods, Features 18 LIV Golfers

Videos by OutKick

Anyone holding onto any hope that Tiger Woods would be making a surprise appearance in next week’s PGA Championship was disappointed on Wednesday when the field for the major championship was announced.

Woods announced on April 19 that he had undergone a subtalar fusion procedure to address arthritis from his previous talus fracture. The news of Woods going under the knife yet again came just over a week after he withdrew from the Masters citing that he had re-aggravated his plantar fasciitis.

There is no timetable for Woods to make his return to tournament golf, but we now know it won’t be at Oak Hill for next week’s PGA Championship.

Tiger Woods isn’t in the field for the PGA Championship. (Getty Images)

Speaking of injuries, Jordan Spieth elected to withdraw from this week’s AT&T Byron Nelson in his home state of Texas due to a wrist injury. Spieth is listed in the field for next week’s major championship, however, as he will attempt to complete the career grand slam with a win.

LIV Golfers In The PGA Championship Field

Just like we saw in the Masters in April, 18 players from LIV Golf will be playing in the year’s second major. Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Cam Smith, Talor Gooch, and Bryson DeChambeau will all be in the field for the year’s second major.

One surprising LIV golfer to make the field is Paul Casey. The Englishman is currently ranked 131 in the world and did not meet qualification criteria, but instead was given a special invitation to play. Case finished T-4 in the 2021 PGA Championship but had to skip out on the ’22 championship due to a back issue. It seems the PGA of America is honoring his exemption from the ’21 PGA Championship letting him into this year’s event.

All in all, 99 of the Top 100 players in the world are in the field for the 2023 PGA Championship. The lone player missing is Will Zalatoris who will miss the remainder of the season having undergone back surgery earlier in the year.

