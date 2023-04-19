Tiger Woods Has Ankle Surgery Just Over A Week After Withdrawing From Masters

Videos by OutKick

Tiger Woods may not be back on the golf course for quite some time after revealing on Wednesday that he had undergone surgery.

Woods revealed the news on Twitter with a brief statement.

“Earlier today,” it read, “Tiger underwent a subtalar fusion procedure to address his post-traumatic arthritis from his previous talus fracture.”

The statement revealed that Dr. Marrin O’Malley had performed the surgery — which was deemed a success — at HSS Sports Medicine Institute in New York City.



“Tiger is currently recovering and looks forward to beginning his rehabilitation,” the statement concluded.

There’s no word on a timetable for his return.

Woods withdrew from this year’s Masters after tying the record for most consecutive cuts made, at 23.

Due to injury, @TigerWoods has officially withdrawn from the Masters Tournament after completing seven holes of his third round. #themasters — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2023

Woods tweeted that the reason he withdrew from the tournament was a re-aggravation of his plantar fasciitis.

I am disappointed to have to WD this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis. Thank you to the fans and to @TheMasters who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today! — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 9, 2023

According to the PGA Tour, this Woods’ plantar fasciitis led to him withdrawing from the Hero World Challenge late last year as well.

Woods’ leg has been a major talking point ever since he was severely injured in a 2021 car crash. He talked about his leg ahead of this year’s Masters and admitted that he may not have too many more trips to Augusta National left in him.

“I’m very lucky to have this leg,” Woods said, per The PGA Tour. “It’s mine. Yes, it has been altered and there’s some hardware in there, but it’s still mine. It has been tough and will always be tough. The ability and endurance of what my leg will do going forward will never be the same. I understand that.

“That’s why I can’t prepare and play as many tournaments as I like, but that’s my future, and that’s okay. I’m okay with that.”

