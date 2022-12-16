Charlie Woods and his dad, Tiger, were back on the course together on Friday at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando. The father-son duo is set to compete in this weekend’s PNC Championship for the third time and kicked things off with the Pro-Am.

They arrived in style wearing matching sweaters, black pants and black hats.

After getting to the course, Charlie and Tiger hit the driving range. The younger Woods’ swing is a thing of beauty, just as his father’s was and is.

Charlie Woods was here 👌 pic.twitter.com/0wUyjTyg0u — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 16, 2022

Charlie, who is only 13 years old, out-drove Tiger earlier this year. As a result, he is playing from the third-longest tees at the event, which also features an 11-year-old and an 87-year-old.

In addition, Charlie rolled his ankle on the driving range and was clearly playing through the injury.

“His ankle’s not exactly — well, it’s better than mine,” Tiger joked during the post-round press conference. “We’ll be ready come game time tomorrow.”

Neither the lengthy tees nor the ankle injury stopped Charlie from smoking the ball.

Charlie Woods lets it rip off the 14th tee at the @PNCchampionship Pro-Am. 🔥



📺: Golf Channel and @peacock pic.twitter.com/Ns5ayMp1RL — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) December 16, 2022

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods are indistinguishable.

The similarities between the two throughout the 18-hole round were striking. As they took to the first tee, Charlie was nearly identical to his father with every move and mannerism— all the way down to the sleeve adjustment before lining up on the ball.

Even as the day went on, Charlie’s injured ankle led him to look just like Tiger, who continues to recover from a near-fatal car accident in February of 2023. While it was purely coincidental, the way that Charlie reacted to the ankle injury during his backswing was nearly identical to his dad on the back nine of his third round at Augusta back in April.

Is Charlie hurt!? This swing and the second one from the fairway he looks in pain.



Cc: @TWlegion pic.twitter.com/WmZNnQqxxE — Trey Herring (@TreyBreezy17) December 16, 2022

The same can be said for their visible limps.

Charlie Woods is so much like his dad, he’s mimicking his limp walking off the green pic.twitter.com/2T19RtrVDM — Cameron Jourdan (@Cam_Jourdan) December 16, 2022

Every single thing that Charlie did on the course was just like Tiger. The apple does not fall far from the tree and even the elder Woods said that he can’t believe how similar they are sometimes.

“Sometimes it’s like talking to a mirror.”@TigerWoods put into perspective his bond with Charlie on and off the course at the @pncchampionship today. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eTPbifQBmO — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) December 16, 2022

Amidst all of the injuries, cameras and chaos, Tiger and Charlie were simply out enjoying a father-son round of golf and it was really fun to watch. As the two played out their afternoon, a cool moment was captured on camera.

Tiger filmed Charlie during his drive and took the opportunity to teach him a thing or two about how he can improve. To get such an up-close and personal glimpse at their relationship was pretty special.

Impromptu lessons with dad 🐅 pic.twitter.com/pjKiQOlG9H — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 16, 2022

Team Woods will tee off last at the PNC Championship on Saturday. They will be paired with Justin Thomas and his father Mike when they take the first tee at 12:17pm ET.