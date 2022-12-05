Tiger Woods Says Son Charlie, 13, Is Outdriving Him; Wants Him To Copy Rory McIlroy’s Swing

Charlie Woods, Tiger Woods’ 13-year-old son, was always going to be under an intense spotlight given who his dad was. After putting on a show at the PNC Championship and showing the world he’s got serious game, that spotlight has only intensified. Charlie is already outdriving his old man, too, only adding to his strong reputation on the course.

Woods – who had to withdraw from the Hero World Challenge last week – spoke with the Golf Channel during the third round broadcast and Charlie, who was at the event, was a topic of conversation.

Asked when he thought Charlie was going to start outdriving him on the course, Tiger admitted that it’s already happened.

“It’s already happened, he hit a drive at Medalist and got me by a yard,” Woods revealed.

While it may sound surprising that 13-year-old Charlie is already outdriving his dad, let’s not forget that Tiger is nearly 47-years-old and essentially playing on just one leg these days. Charlie seems to have had a major growth spurt over the last year or so as well.

The kid just looks like he obliterates the golf ball.

"It's already happening."@TigerWoods on when Charlie will start to outdrive him off the tee 👀 pic.twitter.com/KelkIhowG7 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 3, 2022

Charlie already outdriving him wasn’t the only thing Woods admitted during his interview, he also shared that he’s told his son that he shouldn’t copy his swing.

Instead, Tiger wants to see Charlie swing it like Rory McIlroy.

“I told [Charlie], ‘don’t copy my swing, copy Rory’s,’” Woods said. “Have you ever seen Rory off balance in a shot?” Not ever. That’s one of the things my dad instilled in me, is that you should be able to balance and hold your finish until the ball rolls and stops. You can swing as hard as you want, but you need to have balance.”

A clip of Charlie hitting his driver went viral last month that definitely supports Tiger telling Charlie to swing like McIlroy.

The resemblance is uncanny, an incredibly powerful swing that is somehow always balanced.

Seeing double 👀 pic.twitter.com/YfsA3d3uza — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) November 10, 2022

Tiger and Charlie are set to tee it up in the PNC Championship again later this month. While Charlie put on a show in last year’s event, it’s a safe bet he’s going to impress even more this time around with another year of golf under his belt.

