Charlie Woods Shoots Career-Low Round With Dad Tiger Caddying For Him

Expectations are high for Charlie Woods and his future in golf given who his father is, obviously, and they’re only going to get higher if he continues to post 68s in junior tournaments as he did over the weekend. Charlie posted what was his career low-round with dad Tiger on the bag, too.

The 13-year-old got off to a rough start shooting 80 in the opening round of the Notah Begay III Junior National Golf Championship. But before long, Charlie was able put that round in the rearview mirror.

Charlie improved by 12 shots in the second round with his 68, which was the best round of the day. He managed to tie for fourth in the Boys 12-13 division at 4-over par with Tiger giving him advice along the way.

“I mean, I couldn’t have done it without him,” Charlie said about his dad caddying for him. “Some shots I would have been so off but he steered me on the right course. Dad told me to stay patient. I just played steady golf; focus on each shot, don’t look too far ahead and just stay in the game.”

Young Woods posting a tournament round of 68 shouldn’t come as a major surprise to anyone who has been keeping up with Charlie over the last couple of years. He put on a show alongside Tiger as the duo finished second in the PNC Championship back in December.

While Charlie Woods stole the show on Sunday, he wasn’t the only great story to come out of this specific junior event.

The combined boys winner was none other than 15-year-old Misha Golod, Ukraine’s top amateur who fled to Orlando in March when Russia began its invasion of his home country.

