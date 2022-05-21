Charles Barkley Rooting For Mavs Because Of ‘Loser’ Warrior Fans

Leave it to Sir Charles to keep it real.

On Friday evening, Charles Barkley admitted that he wants the Dallas Mavericks to defeat the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals because he, um, doesn’t care for Warrior fans.

“I just cannot pick with the Warriors because I hate their fans. Their fans are obnoxious. … I want to see these people suffer. I want to see these losers suck,” Barkley told the NBA on TNT crew.

If you think that’s bad, you ain’t seen nothin’ yet. A few days ago, as reported by OutKick’s Anthony Farris, Barkley turned around during what appears to be a commercial break and makes things unnecessarily personal with hecklers in the peanut gallery:

Charles Barkley (“Chuck”): “If you don’t leave me alone, I’m going to come to your house and f—k your mama.” #DubNation #Chuck pic.twitter.com/RHNb6eRHKU — tino (@tino_lopez9) May 19, 2022

C’mon now, Chuck. You have a beautiful wife at home. No need to talk about anybody’s momma like that.

And things aren’t looking good for Barkley’s team anyway. The Mavs are now down 2-0 to the Warriors in the Western Conference Finals. Game Three tips off tomorrow in Dallas, where the fans might be just a bit more friendly to Charles and his colleagues.

We’ll see who suffers last here.