Sir Charles Barkley Shares Secret Behind Keeping Wife Happy

NBA fans are treated to some overtime entertainment when Inside the NBA‘s Sir Charles Barkley, 59, hops on the mic.

Barkley’s wife, Maureen Blumhardt, also enjoys watching Chuck live from the TNT studio, but not for the reason audiences may assume.

In an interview with The Volume, Barkley was asked about the key ingredient to his 34-year marriage to Blumhardt.

The NBA legend said that being on the road for games or TNT appearances has kept him away from his beloved spouse and that his time away has kept their union in order.

“Well, No. 1 I’m gone a lot. That always helps,” Barkley said. “I think the main reason is she accepts my flaws and all. She doesn’t judge me, accepts me how I am, she’s a great mother.”

Chuck’s humor is one-of-a-kind in its naive delivery and insight.

As the frequent jest on TNT’s coverage, matched by fellow Inside the NBA host Shaquille O’Neal, Barkley’s sense of humor makes him a fan favorite but it’s not enough to keep him out of the doghouse.

Nothing a busy slate of NBA playoff games can’t fix.

Barkley’s contract with TNT runs until the end of the 2023-24 season.

