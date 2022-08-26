Charles Barkley Calls Nets All-Star Kevin Durant ‘Mr. Miserable’

Give Sir Charles Barkley a mic, and the man always delivers.

Not only was Barkley delivering searing commentary during a radio interview with the Bickley & Marotta show on Arizona Sports, but he also got to diss Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant after an eventful start to the offseason.

He also labeled the 12-time All-Star “Mr. Miserable.”

“But if you go back and look at his career, as the best player and being the leader that all goes with that, he’s been an abject failure,” Barkley said.

“He seems like a miserable person, man. I call him Mr. Miserable; he’s never going to be happy. Everybody’s given him everything on a silver platter,” Barkley said.

Barkley gave the nod to the “carried” allegations that the two-time NBA champ received over his time with Steph Curry’s Golden State Warriors.

When KD departed Golden State over a rift with teammates, people questioned if Durant prioritized his feelings over championships.

“He was the man in Oklahoma City; they loved him. He owned the entire state. He bolts on them and wins back-to-back championships (with Golden State), and he’s still not happy. Then he goes to Brooklyn, they give him everything he wants, and he’s still miserable.”

Last season, Durant averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists with the Nets in 55 games.

The offseason in the Bronx has been stormy from the jump.

From drama over the Nets’ hesitancy with signing Kyrie Irving to a contract extension to Kevin Durant’s trade request over a disagreement with Nets head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks, Brooklyn has spent most of their offseason on damage control.

This week, reports confirmed Durant would commit to Brooklyn next season after speaking with team owner Joe Tsai.

With four years and $198 million left on his latest contract extension with Brooklyn, KD hopes to keep Irving on board to build a playoff squad, including Ben Simmons and Joe Harris.

