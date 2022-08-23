Kevin Durant Agrees To ‘Move Forward’ With Brooklyn Nets

Superstar Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have mended fences and now plan to “move forward” together. In late June, Durant formally requested to be traded from Brooklyn. And despite initial hesitation on the Nets’ end, Durant reiterated his request late last month.

At the time, Durant reportedly asked Nets owner Joe Tsai to choose between the combination of coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks, or him.

Now, the sides have reached an agreement to keep the trio of Durant, Nash and Marks together in Brooklyn.

Early on Tuesday afternoon, Marks released a statement confirming Durant’s desire to remain with Brooklyn.

“[Coach] Steve Nash and I, together with [governors] Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai, met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles yesterday. We have agreed to move forward with our partnership,” Marks said in a statement released by the Nets. “We are focusing on basketball, with one collective goal in mind: build a lasting franchise to bring a championship to Brooklyn.”

Kevin Durant Is Entering His Fourth Season With Brooklyn

Brooklyn signed Durant to a max contract in the summer of 2019, despite knowing he would miss the entire season because of a torn ACL sustained just weeks before. He’ll play the 2022-23 in Brooklyn under a 4-year, $198 million contract extension that he signed last summer.

In the two Nets seasons in which he’s been healthy, Durant’s averaged more than 28 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

This spring, Durant and the Nets were swept by Boston in the first-round of the NBA’s Eastern Conference playoffs.

