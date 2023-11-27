Charges Dropped Against Kansas City Chiefs WR Justyn Ross Following Arrest Last Month

Videos by OutKick

Police arrested Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross last month. The arrest came one day after the team defeated the Los Angeles Chargers.

OutKick covered the initial arrest, noting reports that stated police arrested the wideout “on suspicion of criminal property damage in excess of $25,000.”

He also faced misdemeanor domestic battery charges.

According to KMBC News in Kansas City, “The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office confirmed [Monday] that Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross is no longer facing criminal charges after an application for diversion in his case was granted.”

According to the report, the judge ruled last week that the case against Ross was diverted. That means the defense and the prosecution came to an agreement to dismiss the charges against the NFL player.

The details of that agreement are not known at this time.

Justyn Ross #8 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Justyn Ross didn’t produce much on the field for the Chiefs prior to October arrest

Ross is currently on the NFL’s Commissioner Exempt List, meaning he cannot be with the team at all. It remains to be seen if and/or when he might be taken off of the list and what that means for his future with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ross was a star at Clemson and produced huge numbers in the team’s National Championship victory over Alabama in 2019. However, his career was derailed by injury, leading to him eventually going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Chiefs signed him after the draft, but he missed all of last season with another injury. He was making waves during training camp and Chiefs fans had high hopes for the once-promising and talented wide out.

That still hasn’t materialized as Ross caught just three passes for 34 yards in the seven games he played prior to his arrest.