Chad Johnson Duped Everyone And Still Has The Money To Prove It

For the most part, people with money love flaunting it. Whether they admit it or not, deep down inside they enjoy buying the best gifts, the biggest houses and the greenest of lawns.

That’s especially true when it comes to professional athletes and celebrities.

We see it all the time. Whether it’s Flava Flav with his ridiculous giant clock, or rappers like Lil Wayne with millions of dollars in diamonds – in his teeth of all places – or celebs with their lavish mansions. Many have no problem with flaunting just how much wealth they have (or supposedly have.)

At times, former NFL star wide receiver Chad Johnson did the same. Or so everyone thought.

In a new interview on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, Johnson explained how he duped everyone by wearing fake jewelry and also flying cheap via Spirit Airlines.

“I AINT FLYING PRIVATE!”

Forget Johnson’s wins on the football field, the fact that he saved all that money may be his biggest win of them all.

“Never bought real anything when I was playing… what’s the point? I went to Claire’s,” Chad Johnson boldly claimed.

“For what? What am I doing it for? The women gonna deal with you anyway cause of who you are. And the other women, who are really doing their homework – will Google how much you’re making already. Why am I buying a $50,000 or $80,000 watch?” Johnson, who previously was known as OchoCinco, asked.

The former wide receiver estimated that he still has about 83% of his career salary.

When Sharpe asked Johnson about how he used to travel and if he lived that private jet lifestyle, Johnson may have had the line of the year. “Fly private? Sh**. I aint flying private. Spirit. Put me on Spirit. Exit row, window seat,” he responded.

Chad ended his rant with a quick drop the mic moment when he described the difficulty of having to continue spending money on bling, diamonds, new cars – all to appease the public.

“You know how hard it’s to live like that all the time, consistently, and be fly every day?”

IT’S A HARD LIFESTYLE

Chad Johnson went on to defend his position by saying that his name is more important than anything that he can wear.

It appears Chad took a page out of Michael Jordan’s book – licensing is where the real money is. And with the rise of NIL (name, image, license deals) that is the future of athletes continuing to rake in money long after their playing days are done.

Hell, he even reportedly slept at the Bengals Stadium in the beginning of his career!

We’ve all heard the stories of athletes and celebrities going broke – many times by buying expensive things that they can’t afford. Next thing you know, they’re at some random card show in the middle of God knows where signing cards for $50 a pop. It’s sad to see.

But for the 6x Pro Bowler Johnson, it doesn’t appear that will be happening anytime soon.