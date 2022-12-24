Chad Johnson Nukes Hater Into Oblivion After $1,000 Tip

Chad Johnson wasn’t having any negativity on his timeline after leaving a very generous tip.

The former Bengals star recently dropped a $1,000 tip on an $81 bill, and while most of us find that pretty neat, there had to be a hater because the internet is always a very dumb place.

A random person attempted to use the Bible to shame Johnson for tweeting a picture of the tweet.

Bible says to never let your left hand know what your right is doing, stay humble. — Nickie Fowler 🏴‍☠️☠️ (@coachyack) December 23, 2022

Johnson, who is known for being witty and quick on social media, immediately shot back. He let the man know that he has a mentality that promotes “participation trophies” and he shouldn’t “use the Bible as a crutch” for his shortcomings in life.

That’s for the people with no talent that accept participation trophies, i walk & talk loud, blame your parents for your short comings in life, don’t use the Bible as a crutch, Happy Holidays 🎄 https://t.co/XAV359rE06 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) December 23, 2022

Chad Johnson definitely won this round.

The Bible verse about not letting your left hand know what your right is doing is meant to indicate your giving should be in secret.

However, that hardly means you can’t share on social media what you’re up to, especially if it can inspire others. We’re in the season of giving. If Chad Johnson wants to show he’s got a big heart (and wallet), so be it.

Chad Johnson nukes Twitter troll. (Credit: Getty Images)

Furthermore, using the Bible to shame people you don’t know on social media for being charitable is a bold move. It’s completely unnecessary. If you do it, you better be ready to take incoming fire.

That’s exactly what happened here. A random guy fired at Chad Johnson on Twitter, and the former NFL star fired up his app and chose violence.

He has more than three million followers and let them all know this guy’s parents failed him and that he has a loser mentality.

It’s almost like he recently watched Tom Segura’s thoughts from the other day.

You come at Johnson, you best not miss. It’s truly that simple.