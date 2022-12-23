Former Bengals WR Chad Ochocinco Tells Social Media To Check Out His $1K Tip

Chad Ochocinco fancies himself a generous man. His servers would agree.

Ochocinco, the eccentric ex-Bengals wide receiver who retired in 2012, splashed on a Longhorn Steakhouse lunch check on Thursday when he tipped his waiter $1,000.00.

The receiver formerly known as Chad Johnson, who built his celebrity as part of the Cincinnati Bengals from 2001-2010, posted a photo of the $1,081.95 receipt, with ‘Merry Christmas’ scribbled at the bottom.

Ocho tipped $1,000.60, to be exact.

He wasted no time posting it on social media, which drew some questions about Ochocinco’s generosity, knowing it would get a play on Twitter.

Ochocinco included a Bible verse (Proverbs 11:25) on charity in his tweet but didn’t include a ‘praying hands’ emoji or give the King James version … so the effect was lessened.

“A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed,” read the Proverb (NIV).

Still, credit to Ochocinco, whose generosity probably changed one server’s holiday season. And hopefully inspired others to do the same.

Ochocinco tallied 11,059 receiving yards, 82 touchdowns and six straight seasons (seven total) of 1,000+ yards receiving in Cincy.

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)