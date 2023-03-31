CBS ‘News’ Bans Word ‘Transgender’From Nashville Coverage

Videos by OutKick

CBS “News” executives banned staffers from using the word “transgender” when reporting on the transgender person who shot up a Nashville school on Monday, leaving six dead.

The New York Post reports network executives delivered the edict on Tuesday during the first staff meeting after the massacre.

CBS released the following statement to the outlet:

“The shooter’s gender identity has not been confirmed by CBS News. As such, we should avoid any mention of it as it has no known relevance to the crime. Should that change, we can and will revisit.”

CBS News host Norah O’Donnell. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for Women in Media Foundation)

It’s unclear what CBS must verify to “confirm” the identity of the shooter. Already, police — oft a decent source — identified the shooter as transgender.

Does CBS not believe the authorities? Or the photos of the killer?

Authorities also cited the gender identity of the assassin as a chief point in the case, presumably referring to a targeted attack on a Christian school.

The word “transgender” is of importance to the details.

Thereby this is not a case of responsible journalism, as CBS claims. Rather, this is CBS interfering with the spread of factual information.

We documented the latter phenomenon in a recent column focused on the War on Information:

The Science™ and media sought to destroy anyone who dared to question if the Chinese government killed millions of people



The handlers of messaging lied to us, about everything



Covid proved the war on information. Deceit was the hallmark of the pandemichttps://t.co/RkTujsrhrh — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) February 28, 2023

CBS has not said the word “transgender” since the Tuesday call.

The network says it will reassess the term ban after reading the Manifesto. The Manifesto that law enforcement will not release, of course.

Another example of the War on Information.

Perhaps only NBC has covered the Nashville tragedy more dishonestly than CBS. Over there, a goofy HIV reporter called Benjamin Ryan posted a tweet blaming the hosts of The Daily Wire for the murder.

The NBC reporter asserted that so-called “anti-trans activity” from Ben Shapiro, Matt Walsh, and Michael Knowles is to blame for the murder of children.

Not to be outdone, the NBC editorial staff published a story to sympathize with the trans community.

“Fear pervades Tennessee’s trans community amid focus on Nashville shooter’s gender identity,” read the headline.

NBC feels sorry for the community to which the child murderer belonged, not for the communities whose loved ones were assassinated.

ABC blames GOP lawmakers.

And CBS declared the word “transgender” is off-limits.

The corporate press continues to deceive the country in vulnerable times of heavy news demand.

#EnemyOfThePeople.