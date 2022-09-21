There’s no bigger NFL game on Sunday, at least in the 1 p.m. window, than the Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins. Between Josh Allen, Tua Tagovailoa, Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle – combined with the fact that both teams are 2-0 – it’s pretty much a dream scenario for CBS.

Unless, of course, you fumble the ball at the 1.

For some reason, CBS is sending the Buffalo-Miami showdown to just 20% of the country in the 1 p.m. window. Most of America, instead, will get treated to the Kansas City-Indianapolis game.

Yep. Instead of Tua-Allen, we’re getting Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid most likely winning another NFL game by three touchdowns.

In case you haven’t been paying attention, the Colts (0-1-1) have been arguably the worst team in the NFL through two weeks. Lovie Smith gifted them a tie in Week One when he opted to punt instead of go for the win, and then Jacksonville SMOKED Indy last week.

Matt Ryan has looked horrible, Jonathan Taylor can’t go anywhere, Michael Pittman is hurt and the defense just gave up 24 points to the Jaguars.

The Colts are a dumpster fire, yet CBS is sending their No. 1 broadcast team of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo to Indianapolis and putting that game in most living rooms around the country.

The Bills-Dolphins showdown, meanwhile, is getting the No. 3 team of Kevin Harlan and Trent Green, and being show to half of Florida, Western New York, and a tiny bit of Alabama and Wyoming.

And by the way, this isn’t taking a shot at Harlan or Green.

Those two are great, and Harlan was fantastic calling last week’s miracle comeback in Baltimore. Frankly, he’s probably better than Nantz, but that’s another story for another day.

Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins host Josh Allen and the Bills … but most won’t see it. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Several NFL fans in Florida won’t be able to watch Bills-Dolphins game on CBS

This is simply asking who in the world thought it was a good idea to give most of America Chiefs-Colts over Bills-Dolphins? Was the decision made weeks ago? Maybe.

Networks usually lay out their plans for the early season games before the season actually begins, so it’s certainly fathomable that CBS saw Chiefs-Colts on the schedule and said, ‘Yep, that’s a Nantz-Romo game.’

But after seeing what happened Sunday with Tua and the Dolphins – overcoming a 21-point fourth deficit to set the NFL world on fire – somebody didn’t think, ‘Hey, maybe we should call an audible here?’

And by the way, speaking as someone who’s lived in Florida for 30 years … stop giving half the state Jacksonville Jaguars games. Nobody outside of Duval County cares, fellas. Just like nobody outside of Tampa cares about the Bucs.

Sorry, but these are just the facts. This is a Miami Dolphins state and has been since Don Shula arrived decades ago. Giving arguably the biggest Dolphins game in years to a little over half the state of Florida is embarrassing.

Now, some will argue that it’s because the Jaguars play at 4 p.m., and CBS only has a single game Sunday.

That’s fine and dandy, but it also means viewers in and around Jacksonville will be forced to watch Jags-Chargers later in the day while Paid Programming and Bull Riding is on CBS during the Bills-Dolphins game.

Enjoy!

Anyway, Dolphins Twitter ain’t happy, and neither is any NFL fan with half a brain.

