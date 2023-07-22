Cavinder Twins Invade WWE Smackdown With New Triplet – Triple H

Videos by OutKick

The Cavinder Twins continue to take over WWE, and this time they’re doing it with Triple H.

Not a bad trio, if I do say so myself.

The college basketball stars-turned-influencers made yet another trip ringside Friday night, this time taking in the sights and sounds from Orlando’s WWE Smackdown.

“Swipe to meet our triplet,” Haley Cavinder said in an Instagram post before dumping out some content.

Well, the Cavinder Twins promised they would take over the WWE world, and, so far, they’ve delivered.

There’s a reason they skipped their final year of college eligibility, and it’s simple: NIL money is cute and all, but that’s peanuts compared to the checks adult influencers pull in.

And that’s what Haley and Hanna Cavinder aspire to be — the next Paige Spiranac and Rachel Stuhlmanns of the world. And by the way, they’ve been dropping hints about those intentions for months now.

Don’t forget, earlier this summer Haley Cavinder hit the links in what was a clear message to Pageviews herself.

Looks like this foray into WWE is just the next step, and bringing in the big guns like Triple H ain’t a bad idea, either. Don’t know if you’ve heard, but he’s not a bad dude to have in your corner.

Combine that with throwing up “The U” before the action starts, and it looks like the Cavinders girls had themselves a big night.