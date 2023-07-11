Cavinder Twins Continue To Crush Summer, Go Viral With New Bikini Video

Videos by OutKick

Haley and Hanna Cavinder aren’t slowing down this summer.

The former Miami basketball players have been on a content tear ever since announcing their college careers were ending early, and that includes plenty of prime summer posts.

After all, summer is the Olympics for people who make a living online. You have to stock up on as much content as you possibly can.

Well, the Cavinder twins are definitely not disappointing their millions of followers.

Cavinder Twins go viral with bikini video.

While many people around the country might be sweating out the warm weather hammering large chunks of the nation, the Cavinder twins seem to be embracing the heat wave.

The pair shared a bikini-clad dancing TikTok video late Monday afternoon. It appears they’re not only declaring war on summer, but doing everything possible to dominate the day.

The Cavinder twins simply don’t know how to slow down.

Both women are rising stars.

The Cavinder twins are in some rarified air when it comes to their online presence. Prior to leaving Miami with remaining eligibility, the duo was arguably the second most famous women in all of college sports.

The only woman who was absolutely ahead of them while they were still college athletes was Olivia Dunne, and the gap was significant.

However, the Cavinder twins made the correct decision that there’s more money to be made outside of women’s college basketball than in it with NIL deals.

Hanna and Haley Cavinder go viral on a regular basis. The two are incredibly popular. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Now, the two are focused on building WWE brands. However, whether that’s a success or not, Hanna and Haley already have a huge online following.

The pair currently has 4.5 million followers on just their joint TikTok account. That’s a monster following.

Haley Cavinder and Hanna Cavinder go viral with bikini TikTok video. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Of course, you have to keep the momentum rolling. There’s no days off in the content game. The Cavinder twins have certainly not disappointed on that front. The two just don’t know how to do anything other than go viral!