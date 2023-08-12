Cavinder Twins Hit The Water In Florida In Their Thongs

Videos by OutKick

The Cavinder Twins made the decision a few months ago to leave the University of Miami and end their college basketball careers. Since then Hanna and Haley haven’t looked back.

The two have been bouncing from Arizona, to Florida, to Texas, and back again unloading content along the way. They’ve made WWE appearances, and despite their busy schedules, they found time to reboot their podcast Twin Talk.

Hanna Cavinder and Haley Cavinder attend the 2023 ESPYs Awards at the Dolby Theatre. (Photo by David Livingston/FilmMagic)

It was during the first episode of the rebooted podcast that they revealed just how difficult of a decision it was for them to basketball behind. The two of them actually fought about it.

“We got in a fight, if you really want to know the tea, and I was like ‘Hanna, I’m going back,’ and she was like, ‘I’m not going back, I’m not doing it anymore,'” Haley revealed.

“We made it to the Elite 8, that was Hanna and I’s goal. Hanna didn’t want to play, so she made me quit basketball.”

Hanna was fed up with the negative attention they received and was ready to take their booming business to the next level.

Obviously, the two have put that disagreement behind them and moved forward. That was on full display on Saturday when they put on some thongs and hit the water in Florida.

What A Summer Put Together By The Cavinder Twins

Everyone is going to have an opinion about their decision to forego their fifth season. It’s hard to argue that the Cavinder Twins didn’t ultimately make the right choice.

They wanted to take the Hurricanes to the Elite 8, they did that. If they stayed for another year there’s no guarantee that they would top that.

There is, however, an argument to be made that even in the era of insane NIL deals that they would be leaving money on the table. They would for sure being spending time with all sorts of basketball activities that could be spent working on their brand.

Sure it would have been fun to see them return and stick to nerds like the guy who labeled them part of the NCAA’s “hot girl” problem. But they couldn’t make the decision about their future based on that.

All in all, they did what was best for them and freed up some more free time to hit the water in their thongs. That’s a bonus for their large following.