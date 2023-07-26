Cashing Out My ‘Yes, There Are Aliens’ Stock From The 90s

Videos by OutKick

My friends and family can vouch for the fact that I’ve been woke about aliens and UFOs for decades. Ever since I watched that movie Fire In The Sky from 1993, I’ve been a believer in extra terrestrials and their presence on Earth.

Here is the plot description for Fire In The Sky at IMDB.com:

An Arizona logger mysteriously disappears for five days in an alleged encounter with a flying saucer in 1975. His co-workers endure ridicule and contempt as they are wrongly accused of murder.

Granted, I was 7 years old at the time. Me watching that PG-13 movie gives you insight about my upbringing. That’s neither here nor there. The point is I’ve been on the record that aliens exist for years.

Alleged alien abduction survivors also show signs of PTSD. (Credit: Getty Images)

My belief in aliens grew stronger after a friend let me borrow his Alien Agenda: Investigating the Extraterrestrial Presence Among Us book by Jim Marrs shortly after graduating college in 2008.

Marrs is the same dude who wrote Crossfire: The Plot That Killed Kennedy, which inspired Oliver Stone’s JFK film starring OutKick-favorite Kevin Costner.

In Alien Agenda, Marrs discusses the UFO/UAP phenomenon since the infamous, but alleged, Roswell, New Mexico UFO crash in 1947.

Marrs talks about the thousands of eyewitness accounts by civilians of aliens. Also, classified CIA documents and weird government agencies studying UFOs.

Applause erupts in the audience as the UFO witnesses take their seats pic.twitter.com/2cDlTYMwQv — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) July 26, 2023

It’s Earth-shattering if the testimonies from three UFO/UAP whistleblowers to Congress July 26th about the existence of aliens and the U.S. government’s wokeness of the subject are true.

Commander David Fravor on whether UFO poses threat to national security: "The technology we faced is far superior to anything we have



Describes it as something that can go to space, drop down to space, do whatever it wants and "there's NOTHING we can do about it" — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) July 26, 2023

After Congress’s hearing Wednesday, the “closing line value” (CLV) on my “Yes, aliens do exist” bet is insane. For the uninitiated, CLV is a sports betting term.

It means the odds at the time the bet was placed improved greatly by time the event happens. When I told everyone I knew there were aliens exploring the globe, it was a crazy longshot.

In fact, my buddy Rob Sprance had American astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson on his The Hole podcast last year. Sprance mentioned my alien truther beliefs.

Tyson responded, in a condescending tone, with: “Do you really think the US government could keep a secret that big for that long?”

Uhhhh, yeah, Neil, I f****** do.

I’m not going to cover my favorite conspiracy theories involving the government such as MK Ultra or the JFK assassination. It’s not the time or place to talk about Plandemic or the FBI wire-tapping civil rights’ protestors.

Is the allegedly fake Moon landing filmed by Stanley Kubrick, Bohemian Grove, DARPA, or Chemtrails relevant to aliens?

Probably not.

The 30th anniversary Oo Apollo 11 Landing On The Moon. (Photo By Nasa/Getty Images)

No one is trying to hear about former President Woodrow Wilson selling the country to the Federal Reserve. Or President Dwight Eisenhower warning the American public about the military industrial complex in his farewell address.

Furthermore, what does prominent Democrats vacationing at Jeffrey Epstein’s child-trafficking island or Epstein’s “suicide” in jail after his cameras were randomly turned off have to do with extra terrestrials?

Nothing.

All I’m saying is my mock bet that “Yes, Aliens exist” at 300-to-1-ish in the 90s would be sitting at nearly even-money if our friends, DraftKings Sportsbook, listed these odds post-Alien hearing.

