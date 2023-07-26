UFO Whistleblower Testifies To Congress That Non-Human Bodies Have Been Recovered, Doesn’t Rule Out Murders Happened

Videos by OutKick

UFO whistleblower David Grusch made shocking claims during a Wednesday congressional hearing.

Grusch and pilots Ryan Graves and David Fravor are testing in front of The House Oversight Committee’s national security subcommittee, and it didn’t take long for bombs to start dropping during testimony.

Grusch, who has made stunning claims about the government being in possession of non-human crafts, told Congressman Tim Burchett that he personally knows people who have been harmed in order to keep extraterrestrial secrets.

UFO whistleblower David Grusch testifies to Congress. (Credit: Getty Images)

David Grusch doesn’t rule out murders to protect extraterrestrial secrets.

His answer when asked if anyone has been murdered was even more chilling because he didn’t rule it out.

“I have to be careful asking that question. I directed people with that knowledge to the appropriate authorities,” Grusch told Burchett when asked if he knew of any murders.

That’s definitely not ruling it, folks. Definitely not at all.

Grusch also claimed non-biological bodies were recovered from crashed crafts. To put that as bluntly as possible, that means the U.S. government is in possession of non-human pilots, and the claim came while under oath.

NOW – US recovered non-human biological pilots from crashed crafts, UFO whistleblower says in hearing.pic.twitter.com/P03WuSBwvD — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 26, 2023

Grusch claims the inspector general knows the location of hidden UFOs.

Claiming people have been hurt to cover up secrets about UFOs and whatever information might be tied to them and the recovery of bodies were far from Grusch’s only shocking claim.

He responded with “yes” when asked point blank whether or not UFOs have been recovered by the government. Grusch also took things a step further and said the information about the exact location of the crafts had been given to the Intelligence Community Inspector General in a classified setting.

If his claim is true, it would be one of the most shocking admissions in the history of the United States government.

Rep Garcia asks Dave Grusch if the US government has recovered UFO



"Absolutely"



Says he knows the exact locations based on 40 interviews within the US intelligence community which have been provided in a classified setting to the inspector general — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) July 26, 2023

Grusch also told the committee that he’s personally interviewed individuals with direct knowledge of UFO crafts and unsanctioned tech programs being hidden by some in the government.

UFO Whistleblower Dave Grusch says he has personally interviewed individuals who have direct knowledge of UFO crafts but also of unsanctioned secret technological programs within the US government — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) July 26, 2023

The now-famous whistleblower also alleged he’s personally seen footage of a UFO being shot down.

UFO Whistleblower Dave Grusch says he's seen video of a UFO shootdown that he says he sees no reason why it cannot be released publicly — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) July 26, 2023

David Grusch has a serious background.

It’s incredibly important to note David Grusch is not a random guy off the street. He is a former Air Force intelligence officer and was the UAP lead at the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency.

His credentials speak for themselves, and he’s now in front of the members of congress alleging the inspector general has the location of UFOs and that people have been hurt – possibly even killed – to protect these secrets.

David Grusch testifies to Congress about UFOs. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

This is a truly shocking day for the United States government, and if Grusch’s claims are true, then the reality we’re living in is very different than we think. Embrace the chaos!