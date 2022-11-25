Carson Wentz Admits Benching Led To Questions That Could ‘Drive Yourself Mad’

Carson Wentz won’t be active when the Washington Commanders host the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, and the former starter admitted this week his most recent benching has him questioning his future in the NFL.

“I try not to play all those games in my head because you can drive yourself mad,” he said. “You start to think big picture – what’s next year? You think of careers you think of all these things. I try to hone it back in and say just be present, be positive. Next week will take care of itself.

“I try not to play all those things in my head, just be ready for what comes.”

Wentz also admitted he had to tell himself to “shut up” when he started playing out all those different scenarios.

Carson Wentz has been benched for Taylor Heinicke. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Carson Wentz waiting for the next ‘crazy’ thing to happen

The Commanders traded for Wentz last spring, and the 29-year-old had an up-and-down start to the year before fracturing his finger last month against the Bears.

Wentz has missed the past month due to the injury, and replacement Taylor Heinicke has done well enough that head coach Ron Rivera said earlier this week that he would be the starter moving forward.

“We’re going to go with Taylor,” Rivera said after the team’s win over Houston on Sunday. “We’ll work Carson [Wentz] back in and see where Carson is in terms if he’s ready to be the backup. Then we’ll go from there.”

Wentz said he understood the decision, but said he’d “be lying” if it didn’t make him question some things moving forward.

“I get it. It’s part of the business,” he added. “I understand where we are as a team. Obviously as a competitor you want to be out there; I’d be lying to you. You come to work, you want to play, it’s what you sign up for.

“At the same time I have a great relationship with Taylor and all the guys. I’ve been happy to see him succeed and what he’s been able to do. I’ll do what I can to help and support him and be part of this and stay ready because this league is crazy and things happen.”