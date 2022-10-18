Commanders QB Carson Wentz Suffers Fractured Finger

Washington Commanders QB Carson Wentz fractured the ring finger on his throwing hand during Thursday night’s win against the Chicago Bears.

Wentz is expected to miss 4-6 weeks, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. He underwent surgery on Monday at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan Job Center in Los Angeles.

The Commanders posted a statement on the injury:

“QB Carson Wentz suffered a fractured finger on his throwing hand this past Thursday night in Chicago. He underwent successful surgery today in Los Angeles by hand specialist Dr. Steven Shin at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan Job Surgery Center. He will immediately begin rehab and is expected to make a full recovery.”

Washington expects Taylor Heinicke to start for the team, with former UNC QB Sam Howell as backup.

Thursday night was a career low for Wentz in many ways.

Not only did Wentz throw for a career-low total of passing yards in a game with 99, but his name stayed trending after the game when Commanders coach Ron Rivera had a meltdown on the postgame podium focused on reports surrounding team owner Dan Snyder and the QB.

Washington #Commanders HC Ron Rivera gets FIRED UP about Carson Wentz reports

Rivera made an odd comment about Wentz in Week 5 when reporters asked him what the difference was between Washington’s lackluster play this year compared to the rest of the NFC East. The coach’s response was simply “quarterback.”

Wentz finished the game against Chicago with 12 of 22 passing. He has tallied 1,489 yards with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions on the season so far.

Whether Wentz’s absence will change Washington’s trajectory is moot, considering their 2-4 slump to start the season.

