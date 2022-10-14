Commanders’ Ron Rivera Blows Up At Reporters Over Shade He Threw At Carson Wentz

Did Ron Rivera overreact?

A win wasn’t enough to overshadow all the bad press that the Washington Commanders piled up in the last week.

Ron Rivera Frustrated By QB Controversy He Created

Postgame reporters pressured Commanders HC Ron Rivera over his confidence in quarterback Carson Wentz after Thursday night’s 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears. This comes a week after the coach seemingly threw his QB under the bus. Along with reports that team owner Daniel Snyder overrode Rivera and picked Wentz as the starter.

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Rivera blew up at reporters in the postgame session and stormed off the podium to cut the queries short. He even offered reporters a harsh choice of words out of frustration.

RON RIVERA APOLOGIZES FOR STUPID COMMENT THAT THREW CARSON WENTZ UNDER THE BUS

“Everybody keeps wanting to say I didn’t want anything to do with Carson,” Rivera said, before speaking on Wentz. “Well, bulls**t. I’m the f**ing guy that pulled out the sheets of paper, that looked at the analytics, that watched the tape and freaking — when we were in Indianapolis. And that’s what pisses me off. Because the young man doesn’t deserve to have that all the time. I’m sorry, I’m done.”

"Why are the other NFC East teams ahead of you?"



"Quarterback."



Ron Rivera threw Carson Wentz straight under the bus 😭pic.twitter.com/CD1oIZsPaU — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) October 10, 2022

Wentz himself had a night to forget against the Bears defense, despite pulling off the win. He finished with 12 of 22 passing for 99 yards (a career-low).

DAN SNYDER ‘DIRT’ DOESN’T WORRY SOME NFL OWNERS BUT SOMETHING ELSE DOES

Adding to the Commanders’ off-the-field controversies was Thursday’s report involving owner Daniel Snyder, which claimed that Snyder had dirt on the rest of the NFL’s owners — essentially guarding his ownership of the downtrodden Commanders team. TNF’s broadcast frequently mentioned the report’s controversy.

Postgame crowds chanted “Sell the Team” during running back Brian Robinson’s interview.

“sell the team” chants interrupting Brian Robinson smh pic.twitter.com/XTN0Z9CdER — alex (@highlghtheaven) October 14, 2022

Washington improved to 2-4 with the win.