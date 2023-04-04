Carson Briere, Son of NHL GM, Kicked Off College Hockey Team After Shoving Wheelchair Down Stairs

Videos by OutKick

The bad news is only getting worse for college hockey player Carson Briere. The young man shoved a woman’s wheelchair down the stairs at a bar in Eerie, Pennsylvania, and while the move was not the smartest, the consequences have been steep.

Briere, son of Philadelphia Flyers interim GM Danny Briere, not only received backlash online for being spotted in the video shoving the wheelchair, he also received misdemeanor charges for the act, been permanently banned from the bar and has now been booted from his university’s hockey team.

I usually don’t post anything serious on my twitter but something happened Saturday night and just can’t stomach the thought of this kid getting away with it. In the video below is a @MercyhurstU student and is currently on the @HurstMensHockey team. Carson Briere. pic.twitter.com/kWWlEYEc7V — julia (@juliazukowski) March 14, 2023

As reported on OutKick, the woman that previously occupied the wheelchair, Sydney Benes, was carried downstairs to use the restroom. The double amputee is a burn victim that received burns on 34 percent of her body after getting trapped in a burning car.

Punishments Pile Up For Carson Briere

Mercyhurst University released a statement Monday announcing Briere’s dismissal from the team.

“Carson Brière has been removed from the Mercyhurst University men’s ice hockey team,” the statement noted. “Mercyhurst cannot comment further on this matter.”

The incident occurred on March 11 and resulted in the suspension of Briere and two other men from any athletic events at Mercyhurst.

Since the video went viral, 23-year-old Carson and his father, Danny, have released statements expressing their regret over the incident.

“I am deeply sorry for my behavior on Saturday,” Carson said in a statement. “There is no excuse for my actions, and I will do whatever I can to make up for this serious lack of judgment.”

“I was shocked to see Carson’s actions in the video that was shared on social media yesterday,” Danny Briere said in a statement. “They are inexcusable and run completely counter to our family’s values on treating people with respect. Carson is very sorry and accepts full responsibility for his behavior.”

