Flyers GM’s Son Charged After Shoving Wheelchair Down Stairs

Videos by OutKick

Carson Briere, son of Philadelphia Flyers interim GM Danny Briere, received three misdemeanor charges stemming from a viral incident where he pushed a double amputee’s wheelchair down a flight of stairs at a bar in Eerie, Pennsylvania. Briere was scrutinized after a video of the scene went viral.

On Monday, Carson Briere was charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct, as relayed by the New York Post.

Young Briere Faces Heat For Wheelchair Video

The junior hockey player at Mercyhurst University attended a local bar called Sullivan’s Pub and Eatery. Briere and two friends went up to the establishment’s second floor when they found the unoccupied wheelchair. The woman that previously occupied the wheelchair, double amputee Sydney Benes, had been carried downstairs to use the restroom.

As relayed by OutKick’s David Hookstead, Benes suffered burns on 34 percent of her body after getting trapped in a burning car.

Briere shoved the wheelchair down the stairs and proceeded to party.

I usually don’t post anything serious on my twitter but something happened Saturday night and just can’t stomach the thought of this kid getting away with it. In the video below is a @MercyhurstU student and is currently on the @HurstMensHockey team. Carson Briere. pic.twitter.com/kWWlEYEc7V — julia (@juliazukowski) March 14, 2023

College Hockey Player Pays A Steep Price

Following an investigation, Briere and two other men, including senior lacrosse player Patrick Carrozzi, were suspended from Mercyhurst sporting events.

Both Carson and Danny Briere released a statement on the video, expressing regret for the action.

“I am deeply sorry for my behavior on Saturday,” Carson said in a statement. “There is no excuse for my actions, and I will do whatever I can to make up for this serious lack of judgment.”

From the Flyers, statements from GM Daniel Briere and his son, Carson pic.twitter.com/wClfSlNBvh — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) March 15, 2023

Danny Briere, the Flyers’ interim general manager since Mar. 10, commented,

“I was shocked to see Carson’s actions in the video that was shared on social media yesterday. They are inexcusable and run completely counter to our family’s values on treating people with respect. Carson is very sorry and accepts full responsibility for his behavior.”

Mercyhurst followed up their respective statement with a letter on the video:

“Mr. Briere today issued a statement taking responsibility for his actions, and in doing so, he recognized his behavior reflects a ‘serious lack of judgment’ and that he is ‘deeply sorry,’” the statement noted.

“The actions displayed in the video make our hearts heavy and fall short of our Mercy belief in the inherent dignity of each person. We pray for and are in solidarity with the victim and all persons with disabilities who rightfully find actions like this to be deeply offensive.

“Our Mercy tradition also reminds us that students and all people who make poor choices deserve opportunities to learn, change behaviors, and atone for harmful actions.”

Carson Briere additionally paid the price by being banned from Sullivan’s Pub and Eatery.

NORTH EAST, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES – 2016/10/09: Mercyhurst University campus. (Photo by John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)