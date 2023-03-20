Frank Reich Says Bryce Young Could Be #1 Pick Despite Height, But One Look At The Panthers Coach’s QB History Says Otherwise

Videos by OutKick

From the “what else is he going to say” department comes a quote from new Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich. Speaking for the first time since the team traded for the #1 pick in the NFL Draft, Reich said he isn’t ruling out any player at number one, including Alabama’s Bryce Young.

Of course that’s what he’s going to say. Can you imagine if he sat up there and said, “We’re taking CJ Stroud.” Or, “We’re definitely not taking Bryce Young.” That would be a story.

Yet, here I am writing about it anyway. So, I guess it’s a story either way.

The headline that most people are grabbing from his comments is that he’s not ruling out Bryce Young because of his small size.

Reich, a former quarterback himself, stands 6’4″. There’s a belief held in NFL circles that Reich prefers tall quarterbacks.

Young, at 5’10”, is not a tall quarterback. CJ Stroud (6’3″), Will Levis (6’4″) and Anthony Richardson (6’4″) are tall quarterbacks.

Bryce Young (far right) is quite a bit smaller than CJ Stroud (middle right) and new Panthers head coach Frank Reich is known to prefer taller quarterbacks. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“Don’t read anything into it,” said Reich, according to ESPN. “I’m just saying that because all these people are putting this label on me that I only look at big quarterbacks.”

Vegas thinks Reich is lying, though. Stroud became the odds-on favorite to be selected at #1 following the Panthers-Bears trade.

Frank Reich says not to rule out Bryce Young to Panthers because of size, but check out Reich’s coaching history…

Reich started his coaching career on the Indianapolis Colts staff where the quarterback was 6’5″ Hall of Famer Peyton Manning. He spent the first six years of his career in Indianapolis, all with Manning.

Then, after a one-year stint in Arizona as wide receivers coach, he went to San Diego to be the quarterbacks coach and eventually offensive coordinator. His quarterback for three seasons there was 6’5″ Phillip Rivers.

Next up, Frank Reich became offensive coordinator in Philadelphia. His quarterback was — yup you guessed it — 6’5″ rookie Carson Wentz, selected at #2 overall.

Maybe they’re all wrong. Reich didn’t have a penchant for big quarterbacks; he seemed to only like — very specifically — 6’5″ quarterbacks.

Until the Indianapolis Colts hired Reich as their head coach prior to the 2018 NFL season. There, he inherited Andrew Luck, a small man who stood only 6’4″.

Believe it or not, 6’4″ Andrew Luck (left) is one of the shortest quarterbacks that Frank Reich (right) has ever worked with in the NFL. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After Luck abruptly retired following the 2018 season, the team thrust 6’4″ Jacoby Brissett into action. The following season, Reich brought Phillip Rivers to Indy for a reunion. In 2021, he brought Carson Wentz to Indianapolis (boy, Reich really goes with who he knows, huh?).

The musical chairs continued last season when Reich brought in another 6’4″ veteran quarterback, Matt Ryan. When that didn’t work out, the team let Reich go.

Carolina hired him to be their head coach this offseason and then traded for the #1 pick in the NFL Draft. Presumably, they’re going to take a quarterback.

But Frank Reich has never worked extensively with a quarterback under 6’4″. The starting quarterback in Week 1 in every season of his 17-year career stood at least that tall.

Only Will Levis and Anthony Richardson fit the bill there. How could he ever make it work with the miniature CJ Stroud standing at only 6’3″? And five-foot-ten-inch Bryce Young??? Fogetaboutit.

Reich claimed that he had “very high grade” on 5’11” quarterback Russell Wilson during the 2012 NFL Draft process. That’s interesting because the team Reich worked for, the Arizona Cardinals, went into that season with John Skelton as their starting QB.

Don’t worry, Bryce Young … Panthers head coach Frank Reich had “a high grade” on 5’11” Russell Wilson, a player who he never actually worked with in the NFL. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

They certainly could have used a quarterback. And the only one they drafted was Ryan Lindley in the sixth round. Granted, Arizona had only one pick prior to Wilson’s eventual draft selection and they used that #13 overall pick on wide receiver Michael Floyd (whoops).

Of course Frank Reich is going to say everyone is in play. ‘Tis the season to lie and mislead in the NFL. No need to tip your hand or show your cards, it could hurt your leverage later.

But actions speak louder than words.

The ball is in your court, Mr. Reich.

And I know you’ll prefer that analogy because basketball players are generally pretty tall.