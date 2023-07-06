Carmen Electra & Jenny McCarthy Team Up For Bikini Car Wash Ad

Videos by OutKick

Carmen Electra and Jenny McCarthy just took a time machine back to the ’90s. They did so as they teamed up for a bikini car wash ad for Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS swimwear. The pair of 50-year-old smokeshows didn’t miss a beat.

Electra, 51, and McCarthy, 50, were all over the place in the ’90s. We’re talking MTV, Playboy, shows like Baywatch, and all kinds of movies well into the 2000s. They’ve both turned their success during those early days into lengthy careers.

Carmen Electra and Jenny McCarthy reunite (Image Credit: SKIMS/Instagram Story)

This bikini car wash ad nailed the throwback to the time when these two were first becoming huge stars. They both enjoyed putting on string bikinis and teaming up to “wash” a sports car.

McCarthy said of the shoot for the new ad campaign, “I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of SKIMS’ latest campaign.”

“The energy on set was incredible, especially shooting alongside Carmen, who looks amazing!,” she continued. “It felt like we were back in the ’90s, and years later we’re still having fun!”

Jenny McCarthy for SKIMS’ signature swim (Image Credit: SKIMS/Instagram Story)

Carmen Electra for a wet hot summer (Image Credit: SKIMS/Instagram Story)

Electra was as equally as excited about working with McCarthy again. The two previously worked together on the 2005 movie Dirty Love.

“Being reunited with Jenny for this SKIMS campaign was such a dream,” Electra said. “Not only does she still look incredible, she also brought the best energy to set and was my biggest cheerleader. I’m so happy we’re able to share in this iconic moment together!”

SKIMS Is Onto Something Here

Kardashian weighed in on her brand’s new campaign as well. She says Electra and McCarthy were selected to “celebrate the impact these women had on pop culture and their timeless appeal, reminding the world that confidence and sexiness cannot be confined.”

She added, “50 never looked so good!”

Kardashian isn’t wrong about that. The ad campaign dropped the day after “National Bikini Day,” a day that a couple of other 50-year-old’s, who have discovered the fountain of youth, made that exact point in their bikinis.

She’s also not wrong about the decision to go with a throwback ’90s-stlye shoot. People are tired of all the extra being forced into everything, all the time. Keep it simple and sell some swimwear.